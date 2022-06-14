NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Blue Cypress Books hosts author Darby Baham on June 25 at 5:00pm. Ms. Baham will be accompanied by DJ Jess and a florist demonstration in celebration of the release of Ms. Baham’s second book, “Bloom Where You’re Planted.”

This event is free and open to the public and will take place at the bookstore, located at 8123 Oak St., New Orleans, LA 70118. Copies of Ms. Baham’s books, Bloom Where You’re Planted (May, 2022) & The Shoe Diaries (Jan 2022) may be purchased during the event. More about the event here.

Bloom Where You’re Planted: From Harlequin Special Edition: Believe in love. Overcome obstacles. Find happiness. What happens when the first blush of love fades? Jennifer Pritchett feels increasingly invisible and left behind as her friends move on to the next steps in their lives. As she goes to therapy to figure out how to bloom in her own right, her boyfriend, Nick Carrington, finds himself being the one left behind. Jennifer wants their relationship to have more intimacy, but he can’t help but feel like he’s being compared to others—and found wanting. Can they each get what they need out of this relationship? Or will the flowers shrivel up before they do?

Blue Cypress Books is a local, woman-owned, New Orleans bookstore and has been a warm and welcoming place to find high-quality used and new books since 2008. BCB is an inclusive and welcoming place where we speak our minds and invite open conversations. They are proud members of the American Booksellers Association and the Southern Independent Booksellers Association, and are consistently rated as a top bookstore in the city. More info here.

Darby Baham (she/her) is an author with Harlequin Special Edition, a senior managing editor at a New York City non-profit, and someone who probably has a shoe addiction. She’s had personal blog posts that have appeared in the Washington Post’s relationship vertical and worked in the communications industry for more than two decades. In 2020, the New Orleans, LA native and lover of big laughs signed a three-book deal with Harlequin Special Edition; the series follows a group of college friends and where they land in work, friendship, and love years later. Her debut novel, The Shoe Diaries, was released on January 25, 2022. More info here.

DJ Jess: Hi, I’m Jess and I’m a Scorpio and I enjoy long walks on the beach and to the bank! But outside of my love for vacations and nice things I have a huge love for music which sparked my interest in DJing since a little girl, so it was no surprise to some that I turned my passion into my career. I’ve been DJing professionally since 2017 and I haven’t looked back. God is truly the greatest! More info here.