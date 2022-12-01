The annual Blue Door Blues was held on June 16 at the Audubon Tea Room to raise funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana’s nine club sites located in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany and East Baton Rouge Parishes. This year’s event raised $120,000.

Festive décor featured flowers by Jeanne Gallo with AV and lighting by Insight Events. A vast menu of culinary options provided by the Audubon Tea Room included passed hors d’oeuvres, fried jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce, grilled filet of beef with chimichurri, Chicken Orleans served in mini cast iron skillets, a bread pudding station and more.

Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns entertained guests in addition to models and themed talent from Paperdoll Promotions.

Eighty items were available for auction including a signed Steve Gleason football, Napa Valley package and diamond earrings from Diamonds Direct.

Jeanne Gallo and Judy Verges served as the 2022 event co-chairs. CRUCIAL, Inc. presided as presenting sponsor while Cycle Construction served as another major sponsor.

Wally Landry, owner of CRUCIAL, Inc. was honored with the Lifetime Giving Award from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana.

A VIP Experience was held before the gala. Notable names in sports were in attendance including Will Lutz, Pete Werner, and Zach Wood.

Jeanne Gallo, Judy Verges, Will Lutz, Michelle Pflueger

Jeremy Hunnewell, Tommy Capela, David Gallo

Tony Leggio, Kelly Phillpott

Pete Werner, Angel Wood, Emily Sparks, Zach Wood

Wally Landry, Michelle Landry, Gary Solomon

Diane Cory, Steve Cory