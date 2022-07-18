COVINGTON, La (press release) – The third annual Bluesberry Music + Art Festival will take place in Covington, Louisiana on Saturday, October 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a stellar lineup of regional and national talent on the Westaff Music Stage. Headlining this full-day celebration of blues music and the arts is award-winning blues artist and Kansas City native Samantha Fish. Over the years, Fish has maintained her reputation as a phenomenal live act, drawing large crowds and repeatedly turning out critically acclaimed albums and an ever-growing list of accolades.

Other featured performances include Americana stalwarts The Band of Heathens from Austin, a crowd favorite from Bluesberry’s 2021 festival; Louisiana Music Hall of Fame inductee and Guitar Center’s 2011 “King of the Blues” winner Jonathon “Boogie” Long; Louisiana Music Hall of Fame inductee and local favorite J.J. Muggler Band; and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jake Gunter. Local and regional songwriters will also perform on the Ozone Songwriters Stage in the park pavilion this year! View the complete schedule HERE.

“More than just great music and food, Bluesberry Festival is a family-friendly celebration of culture and community,” says Bluesberry Festival Co-founder Sarah Federer. “It’s a place where people of all ages can come and enjoy national and regional acts that they don’t often get to see on Louisiana’s Northshore. But it also showcases the incredible musical, culinary and artistic talent we have right here in our own backyard. It’s the best of all worlds!”

Set in Downtown Covington’s riverside Bogue Falaya Park, Bluesberry Festival is a perfect escape for music and art aficionados who want to “experience” the arts amidst Southeast Louisiana’s natural landscape. In addition to a diverse music lineup, the festival features live art demonstrations; 20+ talented artists from across the region who will be selling their original work; and a children’s village, sponsored by Louisiana State Senator Patrick McMath, where kids can exercise their own creative talent.

The festival will also feature a food truck roundup with local cuisine from mobile eateries like Pyre BBQ, Brazilian Bites, Rue Chow, Coffee Rani, YumYum Gimme Sum, Isabella’s Pizzeria and more! Each will serve up their signature dishes, but also put a blueberry spin on some old favorites.

Also returning to the festival this year is the Gulf Coast Bank Relaxation Station, where patrons can cool down and grab a cold drink with a great view of the stage; and the Gallardo Signs Beer Garden, where festival goers can sip on a variety of locally crafted brews from Abita Brewery, including Abita Blueberry Beer, which they brew exclusively for this festival!

One of the biggest changes this year is that the festival, which was formerly held during the day and concluded at dusk, will begin at mid-day and extend into the evening, bringing a new dynamic as well as some exciting lighting elements to the festival experience.

General admission to the festival is $30 online, $40 at the gate, and free for children ages 10 and under. ($20 early bird tickets will be available through July 31.) For patrons who like to fest in cool comfort, a limited number of Fidelity Bank-NOLA Lending VIP Package tickets ($80) are also available, and include all-day food and drinks, tented seating, plus a prime view of the main stage. Festival parking will be available at the St. Tammany Justice Center, and the Gulf Coast Bank Trolley will be running throughout the day, transporting festival patrons to and from Bogue Falaya Park. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thebluesberryfest.com.