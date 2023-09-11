Subscribe
Login
$0.00

No products in the cart.

Logout
Account
Subscribe
Login
Account
Logout
Theatre + Art

Book Signing for Author/Illustrator Stephan Pastis at The Garden District Book Shop

September 11, 2023   |By
Book

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Garden District Book Shop is thrilled to announce that the creator of Pearls Before Swine and author of the New York Times bestselling Timmy Failure series, Stephan Pastis, will be at the shop Oct. 22 to celebrate the release of his latest book Looking Up

Looking Up is a quirky and heartwarming middle grade novel about a girl struggling with loneliness and the curveballs of life—featuring black and white illustrations throughout!

The event is free and will kick off at 3:00 PM. Pastis will do a presentation on his works and answer curious guests’ questions. Afterwards, Pastis will be hanging around the shop to chat with guests and sign copies of his various works. A variety of Pasits’ works will be available at the shop.

Living alone with her mother in a poorer part of town, Saint—a girl drawn to medieval knights, lost causes, and the protection of birthday piñatas—sees the neighborhood she has always known and loved disappearing around her: old homes being torn down and replaced by fancy condos and coffee shops. But when her favorite creaky old toy store is demolished, she knows she must act.

Enlisting the help of Daniel “Chance” McGibbons, a quiet, round-faced boy who lives across the street (and whose house also faces the wrecking ball), Saint hatches a plan to save what is left of her beloved hometown.

For more information, visit us at www.gardendistrictbookshop.com.

Digital Sponsors

Become a MyNewOrleans.com sponsor ...

What's New

Let Them Eat Cake

Wediquette Wednesday: Can I change my seating assignment if I don’t know my tablemates? 

Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family...
Things To Do

Fa-BOO-lous Family Fun at Boo at the Zoo

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tiny little Barbies, petite princesses, miniature Top Gun pilots, friendly ghouls and happy goblins can...
Theatre + Art

NOLA Project Takes Its Talents To Lafitte Greenway

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – All aboard for a trip to Transylvania (and another NOLA Project world premiere). Everyone’s favorite bloodthirsty...
Things To Do

The Al Copeland Foundation Auctioning Off Ultra Rare 2007 Saloon Parnelli Jones Edition Ford Mustang

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In next month’s Cruisin’ the Coast event the 26th Annual Vicari Collector Car Auction kicks off...
Bars

A Palm&Pine Party to Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

NEW ORLEANS (press release) –  Palm&Pine will host an upcoming Mexican Independence Day celebration. Palm&Pine’s celebration will support Puentes New Orleans and their...

Your guide to the dining, entertainment, lifestyle, culture and people of New Orleans from the trusted editors of New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Home, New Orleans Bride, and St. Charles Avenue.

PUBLICATIONS

New Orleans Magazine
New Orleans Bride
New Orleans Homes
St. Charles Avenue
Biz New Orleans
Louisiana Life
Acadiana Profile

COMPANY INFO

About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Submit

FOLLOW US

Get our email updates for the latest New Orleans dining, shopping, events, culture and more.

Copyright © 2023 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Sign up for our FREE

New Orleans Magazine email newsletter

Get the the best in New Orleans dining, shopping, events and more delivered to your inbox.