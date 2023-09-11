Book Signing for Author/Illustrator Stephan Pastis at The Garden District Book Shop

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Garden District Book Shop is thrilled to announce that the creator of Pearls Before Swine and author of the New York Times bestselling Timmy Failure series, Stephan Pastis, will be at the shop Oct. 22 to celebrate the release of his latest book Looking Up.

Looking Up is a quirky and heartwarming middle grade novel about a girl struggling with loneliness and the curveballs of life—featuring black and white illustrations throughout!

The event is free and will kick off at 3:00 PM. Pastis will do a presentation on his works and answer curious guests’ questions. Afterwards, Pastis will be hanging around the shop to chat with guests and sign copies of his various works. A variety of Pasits’ works will be available at the shop.



Living alone with her mother in a poorer part of town, Saint—a girl drawn to medieval knights, lost causes, and the protection of birthday piñatas—sees the neighborhood she has always known and loved disappearing around her: old homes being torn down and replaced by fancy condos and coffee shops. But when her favorite creaky old toy store is demolished, she knows she must act.



Enlisting the help of Daniel “Chance” McGibbons, a quiet, round-faced boy who lives across the street (and whose house also faces the wrecking ball), Saint hatches a plan to save what is left of her beloved hometown.

For more information, visit us at www.gardendistrictbookshop.com.