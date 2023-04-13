NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Garden District Book Shop is thrilled to announce New Orleans native Karin Cecile Davidson will visit the shop May 9 to celebrate her new story collection, The Geography of First Kisses.

In The Geography of First Kisses, one finds portrayals of quiet elegance reminiscent of early-20th-century art films. The fourteen ethereal stories are tethered to the bays and backwaters of southern Louisiana, the fields of Iowa and Oklahoma, the pine woods of Florida, places where girls and women seek love and belonging, and instead discover relationships as complicated, bewildering, even sorrowful.

A New Orleans girl spends a year collecting boyfriends and all the while considers the reach of her misadventures; a newlywed couple travels to Tulsa in search of a horse gone missing, perhaps more in search of themselves; a new mother is faced with understanding the miracles and mysteries of faith when her baby disappears; a young daughter travels to Tallahassee with her mother, trying to unravel the meaning of love crossed with abandonment. Saturated with poetic illusion and powered with prose of a dark, pulsating circuitry, the collection combines joy, heartache, and tenacity in a manner sorely missed in today’s super-structured literature.

The event is free and open to the public. The event will begin at 6:00 PM with Davidson sitting down with poet and former NOCCA teacher Brad Richard to discuss her work and writing process. Afterwards, Davidson will be available to sign copies of The Geography of First Kisses. The book will be available for purchase.

