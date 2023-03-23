NEW ORLEANS (press release) – After its successful debut last summer, The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel is hosting its second Bourbon in the Blue Dinner.

Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, in the hotel’s famous Blue Room as a vest-pocket revival of The Roosevelt’s renowned Supper Club.

For $125, plus taxes and gratuities, guests can enjoy a gourmet three-course meal created by executive chef Jason Schneider, accompanied by four iconic brands from The Sazerac Company. All bourbons are single barrel and hand-selected specifically for The Roosevelt Hotel & Sazerac Bar. The evening’s selections will include Sazerac Rye, Eagle Rare, Blanton’s and more.

Katy O’Donnell, national brand ambassador for Buffalo Trace Distillery, will lead diners through the tastings while answering any and all bourbon-related questions.

The three-course menu includes:

Introductory Cocktail

Single Barrel Myers’s Rum Old Fashioned

First Course

Baby Iceberg Salad, Maytag Blue Cheese, Cane Syrup Glazed Lardons, Grape Tomatoes and Buttermilk-Herb Dressing

paired with Single Barrel Sazerac Rye

Entree

Mixed Grill of Petite Filet, Flat Grilled Double Smoked Slab Bacon, House Made Wild Boar and Apricot Sausage, Yam Mash, French Beans and Roasted Shallot Demi

paired with Single Barrel Eagle Rare

Dessert

Single Origin Dark Chocolate Mocha Tart, Pecan Pie Ice Cream

paired with Single Barrel Blanton’s

For more information, or to make reservations, click here or call (504)648-1200.