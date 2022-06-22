NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cajun Smokehouse Bourree has announced new summer hours and a weekend pop-up incubator to give local restaurant pop-ups without a brick-and-mortar location the opportunity to showcase their unique offerings using Bourree’s indoor/outdoor restaurant space. Starting next week, Bourree will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.) with a limited food/beverage menu and live music, and will open its doors each weekend (Fri/Sat/Sun, starting at 4 p.m.) to a local pop-up restaurant to allow industry members an opportunity to showcase their food in a new restaurant space. Bourree will still offer its signature fresh fruit daiquiris and a selection of beers for guests during pop-ups. Pop-up menus will also be updated on Grub Hub each weekend for those looking to order pop-up delivery or take out.

For pop-ups interested in learning more about using Bourree’s space this summer, please email info@boucherie-nola.com to submit an application.

WHO:

July 1 – 3 (4 – 10 p.m.): Joel’s Lobster Rolls

July 8 – 10 (4 – 10 p m.): Sexy Meatballs

July 15 – 17: Pop-up space available.

July 22 – 24 (4 – 10 p.m.): KusinaNola

July 29 – 31: Pop-up space available.

WHERE: Bourree – 1510 South Carrolton Ave..