NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana partnered with Chevron to host a STEM Day to inspire and engage students, grades K-12, in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The fun-filled event provided hands-on science activities for Club members led by STEM NOLA.

“We were thrilled to offer STEM Day at our Club and immerse our members in the possibilities of STEM as well as interact with industry professionals,” said Angel Nelson, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. “Chevron volunteers made this day a tremendous success for our Club; their engagement helped the kids appreciate the importance of these fields and how they relate to future careers.”

At the event on Thursday, November 10, children built Bluetooth speakers, which involved learning about sound waves, circuitry, and measurement. Chevron volunteers assisted students with the activities and acted as catalysts for children’s curiosity by demonstrating how Chevron employees use their education in the workplace. This activity fueled their imaginations, and the kids took home the Bluetooth speakers following the event. STEM Day is part of Chevron’s annual Humankind Campaign, an initiative in which employees get involved in service projects to positively impact the community.

“When students meet someone who uses science, technology, engineering and math in their career, they start thinking about STEM professions they could pursue,” said Chevron Gulf of Mexico Public Affairs Manager Leah Brown. “We have a unique opportunity – and responsibility – to help children build their confidence in these subjects. At Chevron, we’re committed to investing in valuable programs like this one that foster students’ passion for learning and lay the foundation for their future success. We’re glad to be a part of it.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs’ mission is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.