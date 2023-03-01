Breastoration & the Cancer Association of Louisiana Fleur de Bra

A passion for fashion brought together breast cancer survivors, family and friends when on Oct. 24 Breastoration and the Cancer Association of Louisiana hosted the second annual Fleur de Bra.

Held at the Hotel St. Vincent, the event showcased local artists, designers and other creative talents to produce and model beautiful costumes to raise funds and awareness for women in Louisiana needing assistance with breast reconstruction following mastectomy surgery for breast cancer.

The models/artists were: Dr. Amy Rivere and Claire Sanchez, Dr. Sashi Band and Mary Welch Fox Stasik, Rachel Taravella and Desiree Ontiveros of Badass Balloons, Meggan Ory and Carrie Licciardi, Jill Nalty and Adriane Butler of LaSalle and Jackson, Dr. Elizabeth Grieshaber and Kim Starr Wise, Dr. Alisha Seremet and Alexandra Kilburn, Dr. Amanda Ellington and Deborah Dixon of Ides of March Design, and New Orleans City Councilwoman Lesli Harris and Brittany Schall of L’Adorna. Hair was done by Beth Washington and Gerald Williams, while makeup was by Kelly Snesrud and Roxy Diaz.

“This was my opportunity to bring together our community to uplift and support these women as we would our sisters,” said event co-chair Suma Maddox, M.D.

Breastoration has helped 265 women afford more than 335 reconstructive breast procedures at 26 different surgical institutions in Louisiana. The organization, which was founded by Kim Sport in 2011, also acts as an advocate for patients so they know their rights about receiving reconstruction after mastectomy surgery.

Co-chair Michelle Burtch noted, “The day was filled with so much happiness, and love and beauty. It was wonderful!”

Fun Facts

The event sold out in two weeks and raised more than $65,000 to provide education and financial assistance directly to women in Louisiana.

Mary Welch Fox Stasik, Dr. Sashi Band, Dr. Amy Rivere, Dr. Suma Maddox

Deborah Lynn Dixon, Dr. Amanda Ellington

Dr. Elizabeth Grieshaber, Rachel Taravella, Desiree Ontiveros, Lesli Harris

Erica Boss, Meggan Ory

Jill Nalty, Adriane Butler

Alexandra Kilburn, Dr. Alisha Seremet