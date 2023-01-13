NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Brechtel Hospitality – who develops and manages many of New Orleans’ top hospitality and entertainment concepts – announced today expansion plans currently underway for its Poydras Street Property brands including Copper Vine Winepub and Vintage Rock Club. Copper Vine’s expansion will evolve the brand into Copper Vine Winepub & Inn, a ‘restaurant-first’ take on a traditional bed-and-breakfast with 11 rooms and increased restaurant floor plan for expanded dining and private events. Vintage Rock Club will double in size with the addition of a second dance floor, bar and video wall to enhance the private events and guest experience. Brechtel is also building a 6,000 sq/ft indoor/outdoor rooftop venue with full kitchen and private elevator entrance on Rampart Street. Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of this year.

“In response to the increased demand for private events at both Copper Vine and Vintage Rock Club, we’re excited to move forward with the Poydras Street expansion and become a larger gathering place for our community while creating something new and unique for our guests,” said Kyle Brechtel, President and CEO of Brechtel Hospitality. “With an additional kitchen and multiple dining rooms at Copper Vine, dance floor and bar at Vintage Rock Club and open-air accommodations at our new rooftop venue, we will have ample space to simultaneously execute large private gatherings while continuing to offer excellent hospitality to our everyday customers.”

Brechtel’s expansion project execution is under the leadership of Studio West Design and Architecture (Architect and Interior Designer) and Impetus (General Contractor).

COPPER VINE WINEPUB & INN expansion will include the addition of four new dining rooms, two new kitchens, and 11 Inn rooms. The mix of historic and contemporary that defines Copper Vine will continue into the expanded dining area and inn, overlooking and enhancing the original courtyard. The exterior emphasizes brand identity, with the Copper Vine Inn providing a contemporary counterpart to the Historic Maylie’s Restaurant. “From our first re-envisioning of the former Maylie’s restaurant into Copper Vine Winepub, we have been excited to breathe new life into the collection of historic buildings at the corner of Poydras and South Rampart Streets,” said Jennie West, Founder and Principal of Studio West Design & Architecture. “This project expands and adds to the collection of hospitality concepts on the block while architecturally uniting the property into a cohesive whole.” Executive Chef Amy Mertens will continue to lead the kitchen at Copper Vine for both restaurant and Inn guests.

VINTAGE ROCK CLUB will double in size with the addition of a second bar, video wall and additional dance floor, further enhancing its identity along Poydras Street. The venue will feature new performance lighting with an expanded VIP area and a completely new lounge and restroom area featuring art and memorabilia from across the decades.

THE RAMPART STREET ROOFTOP BUILDOUT will include 6,000 sq/ft of rooftop indoor/outdoor space with full kitchen and private elevator entrance. The new rooftop space features its own entrance on South Rampart Street that will transport directly to the third floor with expansive views of downtown and the Superdome.

“It has been a pleasure to be involved in this wonderful hospitality project on the high profile Poydras Street corridor,” said Erin Comeaux, Project Executive with Impetus, the construction team behind the development. “Renovation projects are always complex, but the Brechtel Development team understands this and respects the incredible value of historic New Orleans buildings like these. We are honored to be their trusted building partner on this great addition to our city.” Additional details on Brechtel’s Poydras Street expansion project will be released at a later date. Follow @CopperVineWinePub and @VintageRockClub for further updates.