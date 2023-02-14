NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Breeze Airways, the newest, nicest low-fare airline, is adding two new destinations from New Orleans, starting in May, with nonstop flights to Hartford, CT (BDL) and Los Angeles, CA (LAX). The new flights are seasonal summer routes through September 5 and are now on sale at introductory fares to Bradley (BDL) from $59* one way and to LAX from $99*. Breeze now offers 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states nationally.

“We are very happy to see Breeze add two more nonstops on top of the 11 routes they already offer,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. “This seasonal nonstop service to Hartford and Los Angeles will provide convenient and affordable options for people to get to and from the Big Easy.”

“Here we grow again,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO. “We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop. New Orleans residents can now get to Los Angeles and Hartford twice as fast, for about half the price!”

Guests on Breeze may choose from three fare bundles that are offered as ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’, and ‘Nicest’. Nicest bundles are only available on flights operated with Airbus A220 aircraft.

From New Orleans, LA:

Hartford, CT (Mon and Fri, starting May 19 through September 5, Nice from $59* one way; Nicer from $99*; Nicest from $149*); and

Los Angeles, CA (Mon and Fri, starting May 19, Nice from $99* one way; Nicer from $149*; Nicest from $399*).

In addition, Breeze has 11 existing routes on sale for travel through March, also starting at $39* one way from MSY:

Akron-Canton, OH (from $49** for travel thru 3/7);

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR (from $39** thru 3/7, or from $42*** from 3/22-31);

Charleston, SC (from $39** thru 3/7, or from $45*** from 3/22-31);

Columbus, OH (from $49** thru 3/7);

Jacksonville, FL (from $29** thru 3/7, or from $29*** from 3/22-31);

Louisville, KY (from $39** thru 3/7);

Norfolk, VA (from $49** thru 3/7);

Pittsburgh, PA (from $49** thru 3/7, or from $55*** from 3/22-31);

Richmond, VA (from $49** thru 3/7, or from $54*** from 3/22-31);

Raleigh-Durham, NC (from $39** thru 3/7, or from $49*** from 3/22-31);

Savannah, GA (from $29** thru 3/7, or from $29*** from 3/22-31).

Seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-195s, while seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected. First Class seats feature 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special features including a footrest for added comfort, and in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

Guests also have an a la carte option where they can choose a ‘Nice’ or ‘Nicer’ bundle and add a First Class seat as well. Breeze has ordered 80 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.