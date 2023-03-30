NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Located in downtown New Orleans, Brewery Saint X is a state-of-the-art brewery, bar, and restaurant from Neighborhood Restaurant Group that captures the innovative spirit and history of craft beer alongside a robust wine list, cocktail program, and food menu. Helmed by James Beard Foundation Award-nominated Beverage Director Greg Engert, Director of Brewing Operations Ro Guenzel, and Head Brewer Alex Flores, Saint X showcases a wide array of brewing techniques with a particular reverence for the classics, from German- and Czech-inspired lagers to British cask-style beers. Hop-forward brews, experimental sours, and sessionable, full-flavored ales round out the offerings.

The wine list places an emphasis on responsibly sourced, small-batch wine spanning from less-common styles to old favorites. Craft cocktails and frozens utilize spirits from smaller distillers, leaning into unexpected flavors and playful twists on Louisiana mainstays. To complement the libations, Executive Chef Shannon Bingham’s culinary offerings encompass craveable, shareable dishes like smoked wings, confit beef cheeks, and housemade charcuterie, with the smoker as a throughline between Saint X and its connecting sister concept, Devil Moon BBQ.

Located at the corner of Girod and Loyola on the ground floor of The Odeon at South Market