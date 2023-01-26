Handcrafted Gifts and Cocktails

Locally based NOLA Boards offers custom handcrafted wooden cutting boards, cheese boards and accessories, with custom engraving available. For example, the Louisiana-themed wooden roux spoons make great gifts for bridesmaids and grooms. Plus, the retail store also offers fun cocktail classes to elevate your wedding events. Classes are $65 per person. nolaboards.com

Piercing Party

When celebrating your nuptials, why not invite your bridal party to a piercing party at the newly opened Rowan on Magazine Street? The female-founded boutique offers piercings performed by licensed nurses using safe, nickel-free and hypoallergenic earrings. Choose from cute locally inspired earrings such as a fleur-de-lis, crescent moon or NOLA stud; animals such as dragonflies, ducks and snakes; birthstone studs; hoops; cuffs; threaders; and much more. heyrowan.com

Flower Power

Destiny Pinson, local founder and creator of Doris Ione — a flower and décor company lovingly named after her two grandmothers, Doris Jean and Eleanor Ione — added flower parties to her menu of services, as well as workshops. Both are fun options for bachelorette parties and bridal showers. Choose from private or group floristry classes — held either at your home, chosen venue or Doris Ione’s studio — and create beautiful bridal and bridesmaid bouquets, floral crowns, home decor arrangements and more. dorisione.com

Girlfriends for Life

If you’re looking for a stylish gift for your bridesmaids (and, of course you are), consider Mignon Faget’s new Sweethearts Pave Diamond Pendant ($866) from the Whimsies Collection. The heart slide pendant, designed locally at Mignon Faget’s Magazine Street location, features 27 cultured pave diamonds and is available in sterling silver or 14K gold (chain sold separately). mignonfaget.com

Bridal Beauty

Looking your best on your wedding day starts well in advance of the big day with a proper skincare regimen. Karuna is line of beauty products designed to help to balance, restore and brighten skin with gentle yet effective ingredients. The collection, which includes Maintain, Boost and Correct lines, are rooted in the traditional Hindu system of medicine Ayurveda, traditional Chinese medicine, clinical research and the use of adaptogens (natural, inflammation reducing ingredients). These daily skincare products, such as the light and silky All Day Cream and moisturizing Drench sheet mask, will amp up your bridal beauty arsenal. Available at Whole Foods, wholefoodsmarket.com

Originally published in New Orleans Bride Winter 2023 issue.