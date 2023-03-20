Bridal Buzz: Hyatt Centric French Quarter Undergoes Renovations

Last week, the Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans announced the conclusion of a large interior renovation that included a full redesign of the lobby, guestrooms, event space and more.

The building at 800 Iberville St., was originally built in the 1800s and housed the D.H. Holmes department store, a popular spot for generations of New Orleanians. Now, the 254-room hotel has a new look by design firm Studio 11.

The main draw for us is the hotel’s mention of a full transformation of 10,660 square feet of event space in addition to the pool area and the outdoor courtyard space.

“Designed with a cool color palette, the interior décor is inspired by the region’s waterways,” stated a press release about the renovation. “Incorporating shades of blue and gold in bold, geometric patterns. Contemporary pendants, textured wallpaper and graphic carpeting combine to create inviting spaces for groups to collaborate. The new aesthetic continues into the outer corridors and breakout spaces with details such as striking blue and gold carpeting, dark woods and sleek armchairs to modernize the community spaces.”

The two largest of the seven event rooms – D.H. Holmes Rooms and Lafitte Rooms – can hold up to 280 guests for a reception or 190 for a seated dinner. The pool courtyard holds up to 100 guests for a reception, with the Garden Courtyard up to 200.

Additionally, the hotel released a new dining concept called Holmes lead by Executive Chef Malia Hamilton, as well as a new cocktail menu that includes the Dauphine Dream, 1849 and Empress 75 – all of which sound like solid choices for wedding reception signature cocktails.

For more information on the newly renovated event space visit hyatt.com

Hyatt Centric French Quarter Banquet

Bridal Shows:

I Do Bridal Couture’s Covington location is hosting a Nouvell by Amsale trunk show March 24 through April 1. The boutique hasn’t revealed much about the show yet, but Amsale is classic bridal and one of our favorites, so we’re sure the show will be a hit. Typically, shows are by appointment only. Call the store at 985-327-5598 or online here.

From March 31 through April 10, Linen Jolie Bridal Boutique in Metairie is hosting a Suzanne Neville trunk show. About the designer, the boutique writes, “Known for her delightful fabrics, stunning silhouettes and impeccable fit, Suzanne’s love of structure and pattern cutting has earned her the nickname ‘Corset Queen’ for her incredibly flattering silhouettes.” The show is by appointment only and special incentives and pricing will be applied. To learn more about the designer and to book your appointment, click here.