Things are settling down in New Orleans post-Carnival season, but heating up in all things bridal. Throughout March, local bridal boutiques are bringing new designers to the Big Easy.

Now, through March 13, Town & Country Bridal on St. Charles Avenue is hosting a Gemy Maalouf trunk show. According to the event description, the designs have striking colors and unique cuts to the dresses, so this might pique the interest of non-traditional types. The designer’s newest collection is in the store and special incentives and pricing will be applied. The show is by appointment only and can be booked online here.

This Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, The Bridal Boutique by MaeMe in Metairie is hosting a Martina Liana trunk show. The store announced plans to have nearly 100 dresses from the designer ranging in size from 10-22. Kelly here: as a plus sized babe, I love to see designers that have a larger range of sizes. The show is by appointment only and you can either call the store at 504-266-2771 or online here.

There are a few additional trunk shows happening later this month.

I Do Bridal Couture’s Covington location is hosting a Nouvell by Amsale trunk show March 24 – April 1. The boutique hasn’t revealed much about the show yet, but Amsale is classic bridal and one of our favorites, so we’re sure the show will be a hit. Typically, shows are by appointment only. You can call the store at 985-327-5598 or online here.

Finally, March 31 – April 10, Linen Jolie Bridal Boutique in Metairie is hosting a Suzanne Neville trunk show. About the designer, the boutique writes, “Known for her delightful fabrics, stunning silhouettes and impeccable fit, Suzanne’s love of structure and pattern cutting has earned her the nickname ‘Corset Queen’ for her incredibly flattering silhouettes.” The show is by appointment only and special incentives and pricing will be applied. To learn more about the designer and to book your appointment, click here.