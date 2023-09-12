Subscribe
Let Them Eat Cake

Bridal Buzz: Spa Moments, Appetizers and a Sample Sale

September 12, 2023   |By
spa
Getty

For the next two weeks, the spa at the Four Seasons is hosting a Revitalize and Renew social event. On Thursday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 21, guests can receive complimentary skin consultations and specific advice from Julie Brien, the spa’s lead esthetician.

According to a release about the event, from 5-7 p.m., Brien will “offer personalized derma-cosmetic diagnoses to recondition the epidermis and have guests looking their best.” In addition to the consultation, guest can snack on light bites and strawberry spritzes and take home a few samples of Biologique Recherche products.

Space is limited and guests must register in advance here. For more information on the spa visit the website.

After a full weekend, Town & Country Bridal announced the extension of the store’s sample sale through the end of this week, Friday, Sept. 15. The store’s Instagram announcement noted there will be hundreds of gowns discounted up to 75 percent off. An appointment is required and can be made on the website here.

In some fun news, jewelry company Shane Co. wrote a report using Google Trends data over the past year to discover the most popular wedding appetizer by state. For Louisiana, it may come as no surprise, the most popular appetizer is oysters. Whether raw, charbroiled or fried, oysters are a versatile food and Louisianians have probably found every single way to enjoy the popular bivalve. There was only one other state in the Union to find the oyster on top: South Carolina.

A few of our favorite oyster appetizers — fried with a sauce, dip or some sort of dressing in a mini tartlet shell. But, if we’re being honest, we’ll take them any way they come!

For the full article, click here.

