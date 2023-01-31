In February and March, there are various designer trunk shows in and around New Orleans worth adding to your calendar.

Now through Saturday, Feb. 4, Town & Country Bridal is hosting a J’Aton trunk show. The Australian-born brand will have the newest collection from the designer in the St. Charles Avenue location with special incentives and pricing for those with appointments to see the collection. Schedule appointments online or call the store at 504-523-7027.

Additionally, Town & Country is hosting a post-Mardi Gras Avara Polak trunk show Feb. 23-24. The Israli-inspired brand is said to cater to the feminine, sophisticated and modern bride. The latest collection will be available in store with special pricing and incentives.

In February, I Do Bridal Couture will also play host to a couple of trunk shows at both the Baton Rouge and Covington locations. First, the Baton Rouge store is hosting an Allison Web trunk show Feb. 3-4. The brand, born from a Southern native, will make its 2023 spring collection debut in Louisiana at I Do. The opportunity to view the Southern charm-inspired collection is by appointment only. Schedule online or call the store at 225-361-0377. (Note: The Allison Web Show will also arrive at the Covington location March 3-4.)

Later in February, the Covington location will host a Kelly Faetanini trunk show Feb. 17-25. The brand is said to have a variety of shapes and sizes for the modern bride, with styles varying from romantic to dramatic. Like the Allison Webb show, appointments are required.

Studs, an ear-piercing studio and earring brand, announced the opening of its first New Orleans location, and 17th for the brand since its founding in 2019, at 5705 Magazine St. According to a press release about the opening, “Studs is reimagining the antiquated ear-piercing experience for new generations.” They pride themselves on piercing with needles and not piercing guns, while also suggesting earrings that work for your specific ear anatomy. The brand has suggested it “struck a chord with Gen Z and millennials” as they are the favorite of celebrities like Dixie D’Amelio, actresses Maude Apatow, Emma Watson and Selena Gomez, as well as model Kaia Gerber. This new spot could act as a fun activity for bridal parties or bachelorette weekends. Opt for matching piercings or earrings, or pick up the style that will match your bridal or bridesmaids gown.

Get additional details on the company’s website here.