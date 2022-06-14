Tonight is the night of the New Orleans Bride Magazine Summer 2022 Bridal Show. The bridal showcase, featuring over 60 local and prominent wedding professionals, takes place from 5-8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

Click here to see the full press release and ticket information.

Before you head out to the show, we’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help you be the most prepared to meet the variety of wedding professionals. You can click here to see our top three tips for navigating a bridal show.

Magazine editor, and “Let Them Eat Cake” editor and resident wedding etiquette expert, Melanie Warner Spencer spoke with local news station WGNO all about the show and what brides and guests can expect. See the full interview here, as well as some additional info about door prizes and the big grand prize announced at the end of the night.

Congratulations to all of our brides and grooms. We hope to see you later tonight at the greatest bridal show on earth!