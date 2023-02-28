NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Broadway in New Orleans Presented by Entergy will offer a special $30 Student Rush Ticket for the New Orleans engagement of Fiddler on the Roof, playing at the Saenger Theatre Feb. 28 – March 5.

Students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Saenger Theatre Box Office beginning two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for evening performances ONLY (no matinees) with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to restrictions.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof will play at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans:

Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

For more information about Fiddler on the Roof at the Saenger Theatre, visit saengernola.com.