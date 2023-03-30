NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As the nation’s largest cosmetology trade show, the Bronner Brother’s International Beauty Show brings the latest innovations and top trends in the beauty and barber industry to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center April 1-3 with over 30,000 attendees expected to attend. With over 300 exhibitors, attendees can gain direct access to the latest products, services, tools and equipment on the market.

Today, Bronner Bros. continues to ascend from its modest beginnings setting new goals, new challenges, and new standards of excellence and introducing to their team a new Interim CEO, David Johnson. Their mission is to provide high quality beauty products, as well as produce the largest and best multicultural beauty show globally, so they can continue the legacy of inspiring and improving lives for generations to come. Their motto is God first, family second, and business third. To work hard, be honest, and to keep good company.

Tickets are still available to purchase on the Bronner Bro. website here.