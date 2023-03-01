The historic architecture of New Orleans houses – from grand antebellum mansions and modest shotguns to creole cottages and stately Queen Annes – is integral to the city’s unique sense of place. To preserve that sense of place for current and future generations, there are rules for renovating. Bryan Block, director of the Vieux Carré Commission and executive director of the Historic District Landmarks Commission offers this primer for would-be home renovators.

First, Block advises determining whether the property is in a historic district and if so, which district (Garden District, Irish Channel or French Quarter, to name a few) as each has its own restrictions. All buildings located within the historic districts are subject to HDLC/VCC control. However, historic buildings are rated as to their significance and have more restrictions placed on them.

“Generally, a building is not considered to be historic if it was built outside of the period of significance for the respective district,” Block said. “This usually means it was built prior to at least the mid-to-late 20th century.”

There are exceptions. Historic significance can also be based on other criteria such as being a rare example of a particular style, close association with a significant event or historical figure, for example.

The PRC offers an online program for navigating the HDLC. prc.no.org The VCC Foundation’s Quarterly Care Workshop features professionals on topics such as shutter repair and historic paint palettes. And the VCC Foundation’s Morrison Memorial Lecture Series is a biennial event to educate the public about issues of historic preservation. vccfoundation.org The VCC Foundation’s Virtual Library is a map-based electronic archive with countless images and documents. vieuxcarre.nola.gov

Next, Block advises going to the HDLC or VCC websites for the specific design guidelines that apply. Guidelines are written to be user friendly and are broken down by windows, doors, roofs, painting etc. They also include graphics.

“We are here to assist, not just regulate,” he said. “The VCC and HDLC can provide a lot of information and resources. If you reach out to us, we are happy to visit onsite and do a walk-through.”

While contractors usually take care of permits necessary for renovation, Block says “it’s important to understand the property owner is ultimately responsible.” Knowing what is required on the front end of a project can prevent a violation notice, as well as delays and violation fees. According to Block, a common misconception about renovating a historic property is that only the façade has to be approved. In fact, for those in their respective districts, the HDLC has jurisdiction of everything that is visible from the public right of way and the VCC has jurisdiction over everything on the outside of a building, whether it’s visible or not.

In the short-term, researching and following the rules of renovating a historic property means doing your homework. But Block says the long-term benefits of holding all historic property owners to the same standards are well worth the investment of time and effort.

“We are only the stewards of these buildings. By protecting historic resources, we provide economic longevity to property owners and renters,” he said.

About the Expert

Bryan Block holds degrees in architecture and preservation, has worked for the city, and renovating several historic properties of his own. Block brought his expertise to the HDLC in 2012 and the VCC in 2016. Since 2021, he oversees the HDLC and the VCC, describing the staff of each as dedicated and passionate.