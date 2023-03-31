Buggin’ Out

Greyson’s La Vie En Rose collection features a gorgeous print with fluttering butterflies and flora that is so fun you can wear it to the gym or pair with a jacket or sweater for brunch. The quality construction and fit of these pieces will inspire you to come out of your cocoon. Available at Greyson, greysonclothiers.com.

There are few things more magical than chasing fireflies on summer evenings. Capture that electric bliss with Porter Lyon’s Lightning Bug necklace boasting shimmering gold quartz, 14k solid yellow gold and a .09CT diamond. The delicate wings open and close for two different looks. Available at Porter Lyons, porterlyons.com.

The geniuses behind textile house Timorous Beasties have brought a glorious selection of original majestic prints to the masses. Their Petit Papillon De Nuit fabric is a lovely choice for both large and small pieces. Available at Perch, perch-home.com.

A modern take on Cinderella’s sky-blue butterfly dress, Ellen Macomber’s cotton throw with velvet appliques may just make you feel like you’ve just received a glow-up from your own fairy godmother. Complete with pockets and lace trim, this piece will work for countless occasions. Available through Ellen Macomber, ellenmacomber.com.

Insects are popping up everywhere this season and we’ve found a creepy crawly that you will want to snuggle all day long. The vibrant Ringo pillow is crafted from linen with a charming ombre velvet beetle applique and filled with 100% down. Available at Eclectic Home, eclectichome.net.