METAIRIE, La (press release) – Byblos Mediterranean Grill is ready to give back to the community that has given so much to it over the years — for an entire year. In 2023, Byblos will donate 20 percent of the day’s sales at its Elmwood location every third Tuesday of every month, beginning January 17. Each month will feature a different charitable organization that has meant a lot to Byblos and the community.

“It’s important that we do this,” said Byblos owner Tarek Tay. “We want to be a positive force in the community that helps affect change. Steve Gleason embodies what we are trying to do, so Team Gleason will be the recipient of our first Giving Wednesday next week.”

Team Gleason was formed in 2011 as a local grassroots organization after former New Orleans Saints special teams standout Steve Gleason was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, a terminal neuromuscular disease.

“Supporters like Byblos Restaurant and the Greater New Orleans community have helped us grow into the nation’s single largest non-profit supplier of equipment and technology to people living with ALS,” said Team Gleason Events and Development Coordinator Jamie Clark. “Team Gleason is grateful to be a part of Byblos Restaurant’s 12 Months of Giving, which will support our efforts to serve the ALS community.

Team Gleason’s mission is to empower people with ALS to live purposeful lives. Through its diverse and broad-reaching programming, Team Gleason brings assistive technology, equipment, and robust support services into the hands of ALS patients – with a goal of helping individuals with ALS not just survive, but thrive after a devastating diagnosis.

Other recipients of Byblos’ Giving Tuesdays will include Animal Rescue NOLA, New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter, Glass Half Full NOLA, St. Michael’s Special School, Clover (formerly Kingsley House), Green Light New Orleans, Café Reconcile, Ronald McDonald House and more.

“We are looking forward to diving head first into our community and helping those who help so many others,” Tay said.

byblosrestaurants.com and @byblosrestaurants on Facebook and Instagram.

TeamGleason.org and @teamgleason on Facebook and Instagram.