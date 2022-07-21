NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans (CAC) announced Remember Earth? its 9th Annual Gulf South Open Call Exhibition featuring works by 54 multimedia artists from the Gulf coast states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Texas. Remember Earth? explores important issues facing our world, including climate change, pollution, coastal land erosion, natural disasters, dwindling resources, mass extinction, home loss, environmental racism, and growing inequalities brought on by environmental change.

Remember Earth? will open to the general public on Saturday, July 30, at 11 a.m. From 1 – 2:30 p.m. the CAC will host a CAC Members-only Curator Walkthrough and Ice Cream Social led by CAC Multidisciplinary Arts Curator Erin Lee Antonak. Additionally, the walkthrough will include the CAC’s 2022 Artist-in-Residence SOLOS exhibition featuring new work by artists-in-residence Britt Ransom and a.r. havel. The event is open and free for CAC Members only. CAC Members can RSVP here.

The community is invited to the Remember Earth? Opening Celebration featuring a DJ, cash bars, and more on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 6:30 – 10 p.m., during the Arts District of New Orleans’ Fidelity Bank White Linen Night. The opening is free to all with RSVP encouraged here. Visit cacno.org for more information.

Committed to supporting artists in the creation of multidisciplinary work, the CAC put out a call to Gulf South artists for multimedia and experimental works that address environmental issues, and seek to effect change. Hundreds of artists submitted from across the Gulf South region. Under the leadership of Erin Lee Antonak, CAC Multidisciplinary Arts Curator, selected 54 diverse artists who are creating work across a myriad of artistic practices and mediums.

Remember Earth? 9th Annual Gulf South Open Call Artists

Alluvium Ensemble (Luca Hoffmann, Marie Herrington, Chris Finckel, Isaac Griffin-Layne, B.K.Zervigón) | Lucia Aquino | Ann Marie Auricchio | Hugo Gyrl | Raina Benoit | Craig Berthold | Luis Cruz Azaceta | Jenna deBoisblanc | Theodora Eliezer | Ursa Eyer | Malaika Favorite | James Flynn | Julie Glass | Cheryl Anne Grace | Charles Gudatis | Maria Haag | Leah M. Hamel | Joey Hartmann-Dow | Debra Howell | Jeremiah Johnson | Danielle Jones | Maria Lino | Kyle McLean | Kristin Meyers | Cristina Molina | Venessa Monokian | Lisette Morales McCabe | Hye Yeon Nam, Brendan Harmon, Michael Pasquier, and Ka Hei Cheng (collaborative work) | DeShawn Oravetz | Pippin Frisbie-Calder | Quintron | Renee Royale | Angela Russell | Christopher Saucedo | Brian D. Schneider | Collin Serigne | Sadie Sheldon | Rosalie Smith | José Torres-Tama | Carlie Trosclair | Kathleen Varnell | Tammy West | Bruce Q. Williams | Luba Zygarewicz

“The environmental crisis is a cultural challenge,” said Antonak. “How citizens of the world collectively respond will set the course for our and our children’s lifetimes. There is an urgency for new directions as the Earth’s temperatures rise, an imperative that we shift from our course both locally and globally. Artists engaged in conversation with activists, policymakers; and impacted communities can educate, advocate, and provoke dialogue. Art has an ability to connect with people on a personal level and inspire action.”

“Sadly, the Gulf Region is ground zero for so many of the effects of the climate crisis,” said George Scheer, CAC Executive Director. “The CAC’s continued effort to highlight the artistic voices of this place marks the beginning of a year-long exploration of environmental themes.”

Opening alongside Remembering Earth? is the CAC’s 2022 SOLOS exhibition of new work created by the CAC’s 2022 visual artists-in-residence. The exhibition features Untitled, a sculptural work-in-process by Britt Ransom whose work incorporates 3D printing techniques; and OH HOLY FILTH by artist-in-residence a.r. havel, a collaborative altar project that combines set design, photography, collage, and spiritual practice. havel’s collaborators include Xiamara Chupaflor, a collage and mixed media artist, and Koko Barrios, a first generation Mexican-American multidisciplinary artist from Los Angeles. The CAC’s Artist Residencies are an annual application-based program offering time, space, resources, and professional development opportunities for visual and performing artists in New Orleans. Learn more about the CAC’s Artist Residency program here.

The 9th annual Gulf South Open Call: Remember Earth? is supported by the Welch Family Fund. Programming at the CAC is generously supported by funding from The Helis Foundation; Mellon Foundation; Sydney & Walda Besthoff Foundation; Rosamary Foundation; and the CAC President’s Council, Silver Circle, and Board of Trustees.

The CAC continues to adhere to and follow health and safety guidelines of the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana for attendance at CAC events.