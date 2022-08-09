NEW ORLEANS (press release) – To celebrate another season of celebrating friends and family, Camellia Brand (Camellia) announces the launch of its “Summer Grilling” themed subscription box, filled with both classic outdoor cooking staples and new favorites.

“In Louisiana we treasure gathering with our friends and family, and because of that Louisiana families have chosen to include Camellia Brand at their tables and grills,” said Vince Hayward, fourth-generation owner and CEO of Camellia’s parent company, L. H. Hayward & Company. “We launched the Camellia Bean Krewe Subscription box to bring high-quality, authentic Louisiana ingredients right to your door.”

Camellia was founded in New Orleans nearly 100 years ago, making it the oldest dried bean company in America. To honor its history, the subscription box was aptly named the Camellia Bean Krewe – a tasteful tribute to “krewes,” or social groups that promote unity and friendship throughout Carnival season in the region.

The contents of each subscription box, which are kept a surprise until they arrive, contain anywhere from five to ten top-quality items in each box. This quarter’s box includes the following:

· Camellia Dirty Rice Mix

· Camellia Pink Beans

· Camellia BBQ Bean Seasoning

· Camellia Lady Cream Peas

· Camellia Small Reds

· Dagostino Olive Oil

· Camellia Oven Mitt

Seasonal boxes cost $39.95 each plus shipping. To subscribe to The Camellia Bean Krewe or to learn more, visit camelliabrand.com or follow @CamelliaBeans.