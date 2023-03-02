NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Camp Bow Wow, the leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, opened its New Orleans Airport Camp in Metairie on Feb. 28. It is the first Metairie location and the third in the New Orleans area for Camp Bow Wow.

Camp Bow Wow New Orleans Airport is owned and operated by local husband-and-wife duo Jason and Scarlett Dalton, who also own eight other Camps across five states.

The Camp will offer all-inclusive care for pups by providing an exciting and safe environment for all-day play, socialization and boarding. The 12,500-square-foot facility features six large indoor and outdoor play areas, over 100 spacious cabins and luxury suites for overnight stays, live web cams so pet parents can check in on their dogs any time and much more. Plus, the first day of Camp is free following a successful same-day interview.

“Our new Camp in Metairie provides a safe, enriching and convenient pet care option for local travelers with easy drop-off and pick-up near the airport,” said Jason Dalton. “Our premium facility offers cozy Cabins for Campers, large play yards and Counselors who are pet CPR certified and trained in Camper health and dog behavior, plus services that include boarding, doggy day care and a range of grooming options.”

WHEN: Open 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday and holidays

WHERE: 2401 Hickory Ave., Metairie, LA 70003