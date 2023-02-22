Make summer memorable for your kids with fun-filled day camps and activities around New Orleans. Summertime gives children a chance to explore new extracurriculars and make new friends, as well as a chance to create life-long memories. Give them the chance, this summer, to make those memories, at a summer camp or program, right here, in New Orleans!

Ursuline Academy’s Camp U

For youth looking to discover who they want to be, this summer, Ursuline Academy’s Camp U inspires campers to explore their passions and talents. Boys and Girls, rising Toddler 3 through kindergarten and rising girls, 1st-8th grade, can enjoy activities in both STEM and the arts, while building friendships and making memories of a lifetime at Camp U.

Ursuline’s innovative environment inspires campers to explore hands-on projects with their interests in mind and keeps them engaged with challenging concepts. The Academy promises to provide a safe, fun environment through fun teamwork building and immersive, hands-on creative problem-solving. Campers will explore innovative STEM projects as well as art, singing, cooking, decorating, baking, sewing, creative writing, music, and water play.

Sign up for Camp U this summer by emailing summercamp@uanola.org or by visiting uanola.org.

Kehoe-France

Celebrating their 75th year, Kehoe-France is hosting its annual Summer Day Camp for children ages 8 weeks to 13 years old. On a 13-acre picturesque school ground, boys and girls will be exposed to a variety of enriching activities such as daily toddler water play, tennis, field sports, ceramics, arts and crafts, daily swimming lessons, and computer games! Campers will, also, enjoy in-house field trips like the Bug Mobile and the Art Bus. On sunny days, campers will enjoy waterpark style fun on waterslides set-up on the recess fields. Kehoe-France will host both a 6-week camp session (June 5 – June 14) and an 8-week camp session (June 5 – June 28). Each weekday the camp runs from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn more about Kehoe-France’s summer experience by calling 504-733-0472. Better yet, visit the campus located at 720 Elise Avenue in Metairie. To register your child for camp, you can connect with Kehoe-France on Facebook or online at kehoe-france.com.

Ecole Bilingue

When school is out, the fun continues at Ecole Bilingue with their EB Camps program. EB Camps offers an incredible variety of holiday break and summer programs for children three (must be potty trained) through 14 years old. No French background is required. This year, Ecole Bilingue is excited to offer a day camp and chess camp for April spring break, in addition to its regular summer day and chess camps. With expert counselors and over a decade of day camps under its belt, Ecole Bilingue understands exactly how to provide a safe, fun, and enriching experience for all campers.

Located at Ecole Bilingue’s Uptown New Orleans campus, EB Camps offer the perfect environment in which children can thrive all through the summer and straight into the school year. Visit Ecole Bilingue’s website for a full list of dates, fees, and the link to enroll your child in EB Camps today.

For this information and more, visit ebnola.com or call 504-896-4500.

St. Martin’s Episcopal School

Unlock your child’s creativity, athleticism, and imagination through St. Martin’s Episcopal School’s Summer Camp. Programming includes American Red Cross swim instruction, arts and sporting activities, water days, and more. Campers will experience all that St. Martin’s 18-acre property has to offer. Facilities include full-size gymnasiums, the 500-seat Solomon Theater, the Merrick Art Center, the Peyton Student Center, indoor swimming pool, lighted football field, all-weather track, and outdoor classroom spaces.

Is your child interested in theatre? Rising second graders to rising, high-school sophomores can take the stage, learn acting skills, and rehearse for a magical performance of a chosen play, musical or other production at St. Martin’s Theatre Summer Camp. Campers will learn about the acting process while building self-confidence. Camp activities include theatre games, music, dance, acting, and more.

If you are interested in registering or learning more about what St. Martin’s Summer Camps have to offer, visit hstmsaints.com.

Mount Carmel Academy

Choose your child’s next summer adventure to be at Mount Carmel’s Summer Camp, this June. Campers can customize their own summer fun, by picking their favorite activities from a diverse, exciting selection. Campers will explore their individual interests and uncover new talents, as Mount Carmel ‘s Summer Camp will give kids the chance to be artists, scientists, dancers, athletes, cheerleaders, chefs, detectives, designers, actresses, and so much more.

Camp will run June 5 – June 30 for girls entering 2nd through 4th grade and girls entering fifth through 8th grade. Morning sessions will be 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., and afternoon sessions will be 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Classes will be taught by faculty members with assistance from Mount Carmel students. Additional programs include a lunch plan, as well as, before and after care.

Registration opens March 15 for grades 5-8 and March 16 for grades 2-4, sign up at mcacubs.com/camp.

Arden Cahill Academy

Voted the #1 Summer Camp in New Orleans by Gambit Weekly readers for 3 consecutive years, Cahill Camp Corral, located on the 12-acre Gretna country campus of Arden Cahill Academy, offers two sessions for children ages 3-13, grades PreK – 8th. Each session comprises of 10 themed weeks of on-campus activities such as horseback riding, swimming, art, theater and pretend play, sports, game room, petting farm, archery, riflery, laptop lounge, STEAM lab and much more.

For over 50 years, Cahill Camp Corral has offered a relaxed, spacious indoor and outdoor environment where children continue to play, explore, grow, and develop during the summer. Space, Dinosaur and Adventure week are always a hit, while blue and white days, rodeos, theatre productions, and the overnight camp “in” are not to be missed. Language Arts and Math academic enrichment classes are offered as session options.

For information or to register, visit Cahill Camp Corral online at ArdenCahillAcademy.com.

Love Swimming Swim School

Let your kids take a dip in the pool year-round at Love Swimming Swim School’s

indoor pools on South Front Street. Founded over 21 years ago to bring education, safety, and passion to the sport of swimming to children in New Orleans, Love Swimming Swim School holds year-round swimming classes for ages 6 months to adult. Love Swimming offers lessons tailored to each child’s strengths to build life-saving skills in the pool. Its facilities use heated, indoor pools to create an ideal learning environment for swimmers. Love Swimming believes a child’s comfort is key to accelerating the learning process and development of skills such as swimming.

Swimmers love the Love Swimming Swim School because its instructors make class fun, but Parents love the love Swimming School because its instructors are effective. Sign up for lessons today, at loveswimming.com.

Kidcam Camp

With over 45 years running summer camps, Kidcam knows how to put the spirit in summer. Kidcam Camp offers weekly day-camps that are action-packed with activities that promote fun, fitness, friendship, and creativity. Campers celebrate a different theme each week, while incorporating sports, creative arts, STEM, movement, specialty programs by camp, swimming, water play, and years of memorable Kidcam traditions. Parents can build their summer in a way that works for them! Choose only the weeks you need summer camp, save 10% on tuition when you buy 3+ weeks by March 31st and pay in advance, or pay weekly throughout the summer. Families can participate in more than 30 Kidcam Camp locations throughout Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia.

For more information, about Kidcam camp, visit kidcamcamp.com/camp-locations-louisiana or call 877-4KIDCAM (454-3226) to learn more.

Jewish Community Day School

At Jewish Community Day School of Greater New Orleans (JCDS), children, preschool through 6th grade, can partake in an enriching Jewish Studies program. With the benefit of small classes and differentiated instruction, kids find a more tailored curriculum to challenge them where they most need it. At JCDS, each child is seen, and each child is valued.

Now more than ever, understanding the interconnectedness of the world is essential to preparing students for adulthood. By learning about Jewish identity and history, by learning about each person’s duty to make the world a better place (Tikkun Olam), and by participating in a rigorous interdisciplinary curriculum, JCDS graduates become better critical thinkers, better advocates for themselves, and better advocates for others. Alumni leave prepared to continue the scholarship, service, and leadership that have been the hallmark of the Jewish community of New Orleans for nearly 300 years.

Schedule an in-person or virtual tour by emailing admissions@jcdsnola.org.

River Ridge School of Music and Dance

Join River Ridge School of Music and Dance for a summer of music, dance, and fun. Sign up for 1, 2, 3 or 4 weeks this July – beginners in music and dance are welcome! Students ages 5-14 choose from over 40 instrumental, vocal and dance programs to explore. Each week will conclude with a concert for parents and guests. Each camp is held at the River Ridge School of Music & Dance in Harahan and Mandeville School of Music &Dance on the Northshore at 105 Campbell Ave. #3 Mandeville.

Call 985-674-2992 to sign up your child for River Ridge School of Music and Dance. Only 30 campers accepted for each week to maximize faculty-student interaction. Reserve a spot today by signing up your child at laapa.com/camp.