NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join in the holiday fun at Canal Place’s annual SELFIES WITH SANTA event on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.! Settle in for Santa’s favorite snack (cookies, of course!), bask in the holiday glow of the 45-foot Christmas tree, enjoy a puppet show and meet the jolly man himself!

Begin your day of free, festive fun with a trip north to visit Canal Place’s stylish Santa. Santa Claus will don a sophisticated twist on his traditional red suit with a red and green plaid coat, ready to pose for photos and find out each child’s Christmas wish from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Santa’s elves will provide cookies for your hungry holiday helpers.

The magical surprises continue as Calliope Puppets presents a special holiday-themed puppet show full of familiar family stories with a festive twist. Children ages 3 to 10 will enjoy these lively, interactive presentations at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m..

All the while, enjoy the merriment of Canal Place’s Christmas décor, which includes their notable moss wall. The moss wall is the perfect backdrop for those hard to get holiday card pictures.

Many of Canal Place’s shops will be offering holiday specials and treats for shoppers throughout the day. Canal Place will also have live holiday music and bars from 1 – 4 p.m.

Mall hours on Saturday, Dec. 10, are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE:

Canal Place

333 Canal St.

New Orleans, LA 70130

Note: Validated parking rates in the garage are available with proof of a $20 or more purchase or combined purchases from any shop or food court location within at Canal Place. *New parking system requires that guests must pay in advance via Premium Parking app or text “p400” to 504504.

HOW:

This event is free and open to the public.

To find out more information about Canal Place, visit www.canalplacestyle.com. Connect with Canal Place on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram (@canalplacestyle).