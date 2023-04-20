NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Canal Place, the region’s premier luxury shopping destination, is pleased to announce that local restaurateurs Edgar Caro and Antonio Mata of the Caro Mata Restaurant Group, will join the center’s world-class brands, such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, MCM, Tiffany & Co., lululemon athletica, and Golden Goose when they open Brasa for lunch and dinner in the former Morton’s Steakhouse location starting this October. Canal Place is owned, leased and managed by O’Connor Capital Partners.

Like its established Metairie Road location, Brasa in Canal Place will serve an a la carte menu featuring dishes crafted with a Latin American approach and style. Seafood selections will include seafood towers, grilled oysters, and other preparations with Latin American influence, while specialized cuts of Latin American-style steaks will be menu highlights. The lunch menu will feature salads, sandwiches, and selected items from the dinner menu. Guests will get a sophisticated lounge experience with the large dry-aging case and high-end spirits selections. This new location will also feature an outdoor patio for lunch-hour dining.

“At Canal Place, Brasa will satisfy a hunger our guests and tenants have desired, a local, full-service restaurant to complete their shopping experience, conduct business over a fine meal, entertain or enjoy drinks with colleagues and friends,” Mark Gianquitti, General Manager of Canal Place, said.

“We’re excited about the potential to reach more out-of-town visitors at this new location, as well as the locals who work downtown,” said Caro. “It allows us to expand our menu to include more specialty steaks and a grand selection of seafood.”

“Our original location has been very successful, and we look forward to being a part of the premier shopping experience of Canal Place and revitalizing this area,” said Mata.

Lauren Ryan & Carly Plotkin of Stirling Properties represented the landlord in the negotiations. Andrea Arons Huseman of Corporate Realty represented the tenant.