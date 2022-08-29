NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Kick off National Hispanic American Heritage Month at the O! Join us to celebrate Cuban-American artist Carmen Herrera Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.

The evening will feature a screening of “THE 100 YEARS SHOW,” a celebration of the recent acquisition of Carmen Herrera’s Untitled Estructura (Red), which is located on Poydras Street and Loyola Avenue, a part of the Poydras Corridor Sculpture Exhibition presented by The Helis Foundation.

The FREE event will also include live music by Matthew Shilling Latin Jazz Quartet presented in collaboration with Cuba NOLA Arts Collective, mojitos for purchase and more.

Free to attend, but advanced registration is requested.

Learn more and RSVP here.