Even though Ryan Wilkins has been the bar manager at Bar Marilou for more than three years, he affirms, “I’m still struck by how gorgeous the room is…with an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ quality.” His king cake themed drink is equally pleasing and unexpected. Many guests hear “milk punch” and think of something creamy, but clarified milk punch is another matter. The technique of removing milk solids was used to preserve milk before refrigeration, yielding a product he describes as having “textural and richness without being heavy.” Ryan enjoys the myriad guests who fill his bar as much as its lovely decor. “You never know what famous person you may trip over,” he says. “It never stops being fun.” Whether famous or not, Ryan works to ensure every guest is a VIP. “It’s a challenge, but also positive to elevate your game.” Lucky for us that while he does that, he also elevates our drinking.

Powdered citric acid is a substitute for citrus juice when you want a drink to have an acidic punch but not taste like lemon or lime. After straining, if you still see sediment, put the mixture in the refrigerator. The sediment will settle to the bottom and you can pour off the liquid, leaving the sediment behind. Clarified milk is endlessly adaptable, paired with any recipe already containing citrus like a Daiquiri (rum, lime, sugar, milk) or Margarita (tequila, lime triple sec and milk)

King Cake Clarified Milk Punch

This recipe is scaled to serve 10-12; it can be scaled down for smaller groups.

750 ml. Appleton Estate Signature Jamaica Rum (1 bottle)

175 ml. St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

175 ml. Trader Vic’s Macadamia Liqueur (Frangelico works as a substitute)

200 ml. water

20 grams citric acid powder

100 ml. El Guapo Chicory Pecan bitters

125 grams dark brown sugar

750 ml. whole milk

Mix all ingredients EXCEPT milk until the sugar is completely dissolved. Place milk in a separate container like a mixing bowl or large plastic container. Pour the cocktail mixture SLOWLY into the milk. The milk will curdle; this is good.The slower you pour, the lower the pH. This yields bigger curds, which clarify more effectively and strain out more cleanly. Cover and let stand for one hour. Filter mixture through cheesecloth, and again through coffee filters. You will need to change both cheesecloth and coffee filters several times to strain the whole mixture. Store refrigerated for up to a month.