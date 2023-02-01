Hey Julia,

Is it true that LSU’s colors, purple and gold, were adapted from the New Orleans Carnival’s colors, purple, green and gold?

– Bob Golden, Bay St. Louis, Ms.

Yes, Bob that’s true. There are variations in the story of how the university selected purple and gold as its colors, but the common thread is that the colors were adapted from Carnival. A generally accepted version of the story is that in 1893, some LSU football players, in anticipation of the team’s inaugural season, were looking for ribbons to adorn their gray jerseys. A Baton Rouge store had stocked Carnival colors in anticipation of the upcoming season—or at least two-thirds of the colors. The green had not arrived yet. So, the players settled on purple and gold. (Since the team’s first game was to be against Tulane, green may not have been a popular choice anyway.) Curiously one of the players, quarterback Ruffin Pleasant, would eventually make even more decisions with statewide implications. From 1916-1920 he would serve as governor of Louisiana.

There are variations of the story saying that the baseball team had actually chosen the colors first, but Pleasant’s involvement has endured, thus he is most celebrated as the man who gave LSU its purple and gold. Looking good was about all that the LSU team brought to that first game as it fell to Tulane 34-0.

​ But don’t mourn for Ruffin Pleasant; his name survives. There is even a building named for him on the LSU campus.

A tip- off that he might have been destined for public service was that his mother’s maiden name was Martha Washington Duty, and his father was Benjamin Franklin Pleasant. That should be good for a few victories in politics and football.

Hey Julia,

What makes you mad during Carnival? Hello to Poydras.

– Rickey Saltafomaggio, Kenner

Rickey, there is so much that makes me mad during Carnival that Poydras is planning to go skiing in Vail at Mardi Gras just to get away from my grousing. Nevertheless, here are my top three.

3. SLOPPY PARADES. This is more common in the outskirts rather than the city where the laws are stricter, but parades in which the riders are wearing sweatshirts, sunglass and drinking beers while flinging recycled beads certainly destroy the magic. The riders act as though they’re hanging on to their “Animal House” days while riding on a truck bed, only “Animal House” had more class.

2. COMMCIALS IN PARADES. Again, this is more in the fringes than in the city where commercialism in parades is not allowed, but if there is anything that none of us need more of in our lives it is commercials. Mardi Gras, when done right, is one of the last great institutions that is sponsor free. If someone has something to sell, go to the Rose Bowl parade.

1. SPECTATORS WHO FLING THROWS BACK AT FLOAT RIDERS. This is not only stupid, but dangerous. I have seen spectators fling a bag of beads at masked riders who are not able to see the coming projectile and can’t defend against it. There should be a place for those who throw at the floats. It is called jail.

BONUS. Poydras is touched that you mentioned him above, so he has requested a bonus complaint. That’s easy. Here it is.

PREDATORY TICKET WRITERS. These are the people who slink around back streets knowing that parade-goers are desperate for parking spaces. One of their favorite targets is those who do not park far enough from a corner. Six-inches too short, and you have got a ticket. This year there is an extra edge because of the rash of car windows being broken; yet the ticket writers by their zealousness are pushing parking spots further back into the neighborhoods where vehicles can be more vulnerable. Please parking folks, be on our side.

