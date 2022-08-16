METAIRIE, La (press release) – Carlos Ramírez has been named general manager of Parish Line Bistro, the soon-to-open rooftop dining hot spot in Old Metairie. Ramírez has a wealth of experience in the food service arena, including stops at Emeril’s NOLA (Asst. GM & sommelier), Restaurant R’Evolution (General Manager), NOPSI Hotel (Asst. Food & Beverage Director) and Tchefuncte’s Restaurant (Manager).

“I’m excited to be part of this project,” Ramírez said. “I live in Metairie and I know people here want nearby opportunities to have a great meal, glass of wine, cocktail or beer. Parish Line will offer up a great, service-oriented experience. You’ll be able to meet your friends, settle in for a while and enjoy an evening inside or on the roof.”

Featuring the only rooftop dining in Jefferson Parish and a menu crafted by Chef Chris Wilson (Larder Gourmet Market + Eatery and Emeril’s), Parish Line promises to elevate the local dining scene.

“Carlos brings so much to the team,” co-owner Gabe Corchiani said. “He’s been around the local restaurant scene for a long time and has worked under two great families. His operations knowledge coupled with his sommelier experience gives us a well-rounded leader to build our restaurant around.”



Parish Line Bistro will open soon at 601 Metairie Road. Applications are now being accepted for all positions at info@parishlinebistro.com.

Social media: @parishlinebistro on Facebook and Instagram