NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tickets are on sale for Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at Le Petit Theatre.

This sultry southern storm of a play about greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death is set in an estate in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon. The play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy’s highly dysfunctional family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the “Cat,” Brick’s wife

Subscribe to the rest of the exciting spring season and save with Three Play Subscriptions.

Plus you’ll get subscriber benefits like free ticket exchanges.

Save 20% on Tier 1

Save 50% on Tier 2

3 Plays – $75

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

March 9 – March 26, 2023

August Wilson’s HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED

April 20 – May 7, 2023

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

May 18 – June 4, 2023

More information and tickets, click here.