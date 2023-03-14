NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tickets are on sale for Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at Le Petit Theatre.
This sultry southern storm of a play about greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death is set in an estate in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon. The play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy’s highly dysfunctional family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the “Cat,” Brick’s wife
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
March 9 – March 26, 2023
August Wilson’s HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED
April 20 – May 7, 2023
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
May 18 – June 4, 2023
