Things To Do

Celebracion Hispana at Port Orleans Brewing Co.

September 11, 2023   |By
Port Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund, in partnership with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL), the New Orleans Jazz Museum, Port Orleans Brewing Co., and CRC Global Solutions, is hosting a fun, social event for networking and shopping while bringing awareness to Hispanic Heritage Month.

The general public is invited to this free, all-ages event. A marketplace featuring select HCCL members and vendors will sell Latin-inspired food and products, and local community organizations will share information and resources. Port Orleans is donating a portion of the proceeds from their Dorada Mexican-style beer throughout Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15) to the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund. The New Orleans Jazz Museum is sponsoring live music from local artist Margie Perez. The event will also feature a performance by members of Victoriano López, an orchestra visiting from Honduras, sponsored by CRC Global Solutions.

WHEN:  Sunday, Sept. 17
12 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4124 Tchoupitoulas Street

WHO:   Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana
New Orleans Jazz Museum, Port Orleans Brewing Co., CRC Global Solutions

WHY:              The Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund, a program of Emeril Lagasse Foundation, uplifts the lives of Latino youth through food. The culinary arts education pillar works to diversify future kitchen leadership through scholarships, financial support, mentoring, and career pathways guidance. The Aarón Sánchez Scholarship, established in 2016, serves as the signature education program of the Impact Fund. The human services pillar works toward changing the trajectory of Latino youth lives through better food access, nutrition education, crisis feeding programs, and more.

