NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Maison de la Luz, a 67-room guest house designed in partnership with Studio Shamshiri, will celebrate Bastille Day in style at Bar Marilou, the hotel’s cocktail lounge created in partnership with Parisian culinary group Quixotic Projects. On Thursday, July 14, locals and hotel guests alike can enjoy French inspired live entertainment, food, and decor.

MUSIC

4 to 6 p.m.: Sarah Quintana – french songstress and musician singing Edith Piaf & other classics

6 to 9 p.m.: Tangiers Combo – gypsy jazz, accordion and violin

9 p.m. to 12 a.m.: DJ HeelTurn- french house & world music

MENU SPECIALS

Crepe Suzette with blueberry ice cream, fresh strawberries, and chantilly

Mussels in white wine and cream served with fries

COCKTAIL SPECIALS