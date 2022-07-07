NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Maison de la Luz, a 67-room guest house designed in partnership with Studio Shamshiri, will celebrate Bastille Day in style at Bar Marilou, the hotel’s cocktail lounge created in partnership with Parisian culinary group Quixotic Projects. On Thursday, July 14, locals and hotel guests alike can enjoy French inspired live entertainment, food, and decor.
MUSIC
- 4 to 6 p.m.: Sarah Quintana – french songstress and musician singing Edith Piaf & other classics
- 6 to 9 p.m.: Tangiers Combo – gypsy jazz, accordion and violin
- 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.: DJ HeelTurn- french house & world music
MENU SPECIALS
- Crepe Suzette with blueberry ice cream, fresh strawberries, and chantilly
- Mussels in white wine and cream served with fries
COCKTAIL SPECIALS
- Calvados French 75 : calvados, lemon juice, sugar, champagne*** (ingredients may change)
- La Louisiane: rye whisky, sweet vermouth, benedictine, absinthe, bitters*** (ingredients may change)