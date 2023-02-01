NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This Carnival Season, guests and visitors alike can enjoy the Mardi Gras festivities and close-parade-proximity of The Chloe. During peak Mardi Gras (Friday, Feb 10 – Tuesday, Feb 21), The Chloe will offer satellite bars and concession stands on their Front Lawn on St. Charles in the Uptown neighborhood, as well as a curated Mardi Gras Market featuring local vendors, a headdress-making workshop, poolside celebrations and more.

Here’s the lowdown:

· The Chloe’s patio tables are available for reservation, the perfect ‘home base’ to keep your things and grab a bite during parades.

· On the Front Lawn, concession stands and satellite bars will be providing sustenance right on the parade route, serving frozen drinks, beer & wine, burgers, jambalaya, hand pies and more.

· Inside, The Chloe will host a Mardi Gras Market running from 11am – 6pm each day, featuring local vendors selling festive apparel for all your costume needs. Think tie-dye jumpsuits, glitter, custom capes, fringe fanny packs, and more.

· The Chloe team is hosting local maker Ellen Macomber for a headdress-making workshop on February 10th by the pool.

· Visitors and guests can also enjoy parade pre-parties by the pool ahead of the larger parades to kick off the events with poolside celebrations.

· Hotel guests visiting The Chloe during this time will receive a curated Welcome Package, including beads, Mardi Gras chocolates from local maker Piety + Desire, a slice of The Chloe King cake, and more.