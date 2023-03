NEW ORLEANS (press release) – MaMou will be hosting a beautiful brunch for Easter Sunday. Newly opened in November, the restaurant will be serving its first brunch as a four course tasting menu and glass of sparkling wine for $135 per guest. The menu includes favorites like the Salmon Mi-Cuit, Celeriac Remoulade and Gulf Fish Court Bouillon as well as special brunch options like special Viennoiserie, Kaiserschmarrn and Eggs Florentine.

The full menu is available on MaMou’s website.