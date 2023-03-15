NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, will celebrate Easter with its annual Easter Brunch Buffet – including a plethora of culinary dishes, live entertainment and Easter egg decorating.

Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious options, such as house-made crawfish pie, braised beef short ribs, personalized eggs and omelets, complimentary champagne, bottomless mimosas and much more. With such a variety of culinary options – including a raw bar, carving station and dessert selections – the Easter brunch promises to be one to remember.

“Holiday brunches have become such a beloved tradition here at The Roosevelt New Orleans,” said The Roosevelt Executive Chef Jason Schneider. “Every year, we look forward to welcoming the local community and hotel guests to spend their holidays with us and providing them with an extraordinary array of options sure to please every palate.”

Easter brunch at The Roosevelt New Orleans is $99 per adult ages 13 and over, $39 for children ages 3-12 and complimentary for ages 2 and under, not including tax and gratuity. The first seating is at 10:30 a.m. To make a reservation, please call 504-335-3129 or click here.

For more information, visit http://sevn.ly/x1AAoSom

Easter Brunch Buffet Includes:

SOUP AND SALADS

Gulf Seafood and Sausage Gumbo with Steamed Rice

Organic Greens, Baby Spinach and Hearts of Romaine, Shaved Carrots, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Smoked Bacon, Toasted Pecans, Garlic Croutons, Blue Cheese and Cheddar, Creamy Balsamic, Ranch and Herb Vinaigrette

Potato Salad with Boiled Eggs Celery and Mayo

Caprese Salad with Grape Tomatoes and Pesto

Chilled Grilled and Roasted Vegetables

Charcuterie and Cheese Selection

Spicy Soppresata, Prosciutto de Parma, Spanish Chorizo, Coppa

Creole Mustard, Dijon Mustard and Cornichons

Aged Farm House Cheddar

Havarti with Dill, Aged Gouda

Artisan Blue Cheese

Herb and Olive Oil Marinated Chevre

Walnuts, Honey Comb, Dried Fruit and Grapes

Sliced Baguettes, Flatbread and Artisan Rolls Display with

Whipped Salted Butter

Cajun Spice Jumbo Shrimp, Blue Crab Claws

Freshly Shucked Gulf Oysters

Chilled Marinated Mussels with Tomato and Cilantro Vinaigrette

Seafood Ceviche Shooters with Jalapeno

Cocktail Sauce, Creole Remoulade Sauce, Horseradish, Crackers and Lemons

Hot Selections

House Made Crawfish Pie

Simply Steamed Spring Vegetables with Herb Butter

Southern Fried Chicken

Braised Beef Short Ribs, Caramelized Onions, Natural Jus

Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

Glazed Yams with Toasted Pecans

Carved to Order

Garlic Roasted Prime Rib, Natural Jus and Creamy Horseradish

Rosemary Roasted Leg of Lamb, Creole Mustard Jus

Spiral Cut Honey Ham

Create Your Own Egg and Omelet Station

With Peppers, Mushrooms, Bacon, Ham, Crawfish Tails, Onions, Tomatoes, Brie, Cheddar, Fresh Jalapenos, Andouille Sausage,

Free Range Eggs and Egg Whites

Made to Order

Cheesy Crawfish Brioche Benedict with Jalapeno Hollandaise

&

Belgian Waffles with Whipped Cream, Warm Maple Syrup

Stone Ground Cheddar Scallion Grits

Fresh Cut Cantaloupe, Pineapple and Honeydew Melon

Fresh Mixed Berries

Fresh Baked Mini Muffins, Danish and Croissants

Apple wood Smoked Bacon and Chicken Sausage

Made to Order

Waffles with Whipped Cream,

House Made Berry Vanilla Compote and

Real Maple Syrup

For the Kids

Chicken Tenders

Macaroni and Cheese

Tater Tots

Fun Fetti Cup Cakes

Oreo Cookie Cups

PBJ Sandwiches

Desserts by Chef Amanda

Lemon Verbena Cheese Cake

Tiramisu

Strawberry and Cream Cup Cakes

Carmel Crème Chouquettes

Chocolate Sea Salt Verrines

Almond and Mandarin Orange Torte

Vanilla Bean Mini Éclair

Raspberry Crisp Verrines

Coffee Caramel Tart

Assorted Berry Tart

Banana Pudding Cake

Carrot Cake Verrines

Mini Cookies

Mini Assorted Pastries

Dessert Action Station

Pan Roasted Pineapple with Rum Soaked Raisins

Over Vanilla Ice Cream with Caramel Sauce and Toasted Coconut