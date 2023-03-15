NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, will celebrate Easter with its annual Easter Brunch Buffet – including a plethora of culinary dishes, live entertainment and Easter egg decorating.
Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious options, such as house-made crawfish pie, braised beef short ribs, personalized eggs and omelets, complimentary champagne, bottomless mimosas and much more. With such a variety of culinary options – including a raw bar, carving station and dessert selections – the Easter brunch promises to be one to remember.
“Holiday brunches have become such a beloved tradition here at The Roosevelt New Orleans,” said The Roosevelt Executive Chef Jason Schneider. “Every year, we look forward to welcoming the local community and hotel guests to spend their holidays with us and providing them with an extraordinary array of options sure to please every palate.”
Easter brunch at The Roosevelt New Orleans is $99 per adult ages 13 and over, $39 for children ages 3-12 and complimentary for ages 2 and under, not including tax and gratuity. The first seating is at 10:30 a.m. To make a reservation, please call 504-335-3129 or click here.
For more information, visit http://sevn.ly/x1AAoSom
Easter Brunch Buffet Includes:
SOUP AND SALADS
Gulf Seafood and Sausage Gumbo with Steamed Rice
Organic Greens, Baby Spinach and Hearts of Romaine, Shaved Carrots, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Smoked Bacon, Toasted Pecans, Garlic Croutons, Blue Cheese and Cheddar, Creamy Balsamic, Ranch and Herb Vinaigrette
Potato Salad with Boiled Eggs Celery and Mayo
Caprese Salad with Grape Tomatoes and Pesto
Chilled Grilled and Roasted Vegetables
Charcuterie and Cheese Selection
Spicy Soppresata, Prosciutto de Parma, Spanish Chorizo, Coppa
Creole Mustard, Dijon Mustard and Cornichons
Aged Farm House Cheddar
Havarti with Dill, Aged Gouda
Artisan Blue Cheese
Herb and Olive Oil Marinated Chevre
Walnuts, Honey Comb, Dried Fruit and Grapes
Sliced Baguettes, Flatbread and Artisan Rolls Display with
Whipped Salted Butter
Cajun Spice Jumbo Shrimp, Blue Crab Claws
Freshly Shucked Gulf Oysters
Chilled Marinated Mussels with Tomato and Cilantro Vinaigrette
Seafood Ceviche Shooters with Jalapeno
Cocktail Sauce, Creole Remoulade Sauce, Horseradish, Crackers and Lemons
Hot Selections
House Made Crawfish Pie
Simply Steamed Spring Vegetables with Herb Butter
Southern Fried Chicken
Braised Beef Short Ribs, Caramelized Onions, Natural Jus
Cheddar Mashed Potatoes
Glazed Yams with Toasted Pecans
Carved to Order
Garlic Roasted Prime Rib, Natural Jus and Creamy Horseradish
Rosemary Roasted Leg of Lamb, Creole Mustard Jus
Spiral Cut Honey Ham
Create Your Own Egg and Omelet Station
With Peppers, Mushrooms, Bacon, Ham, Crawfish Tails, Onions, Tomatoes, Brie, Cheddar, Fresh Jalapenos, Andouille Sausage,
Free Range Eggs and Egg Whites
Made to Order
Cheesy Crawfish Brioche Benedict with Jalapeno Hollandaise
&
Belgian Waffles with Whipped Cream, Warm Maple Syrup
Stone Ground Cheddar Scallion Grits
Fresh Cut Cantaloupe, Pineapple and Honeydew Melon
Fresh Mixed Berries
Fresh Baked Mini Muffins, Danish and Croissants
Apple wood Smoked Bacon and Chicken Sausage
Made to Order
Waffles with Whipped Cream,
House Made Berry Vanilla Compote and
Real Maple Syrup
For the Kids
Chicken Tenders
Macaroni and Cheese
Tater Tots
Fun Fetti Cup Cakes
Oreo Cookie Cups
PBJ Sandwiches
Desserts by Chef Amanda
Lemon Verbena Cheese Cake
Tiramisu
Strawberry and Cream Cup Cakes
Carmel Crème Chouquettes
Chocolate Sea Salt Verrines
Almond and Mandarin Orange Torte
Vanilla Bean Mini Éclair
Raspberry Crisp Verrines
Coffee Caramel Tart
Assorted Berry Tart
Banana Pudding Cake
Carrot Cake Verrines
Mini Cookies
Mini Assorted Pastries
Dessert Action Station
Pan Roasted Pineapple with Rum Soaked Raisins
Over Vanilla Ice Cream with Caramel Sauce and Toasted Coconut