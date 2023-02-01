NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Criollo is offering a special Galentine’s Day seating for their Le Petit Chef immersive dining experience on Sunday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. – a link to reservations can be found HERE and the menu is included below.

If you’re unfamiliar, Le Petit Chef is part dinner theater, part art installation that utilizes cutting-edge technology to bring each guest on a multi-sensory and five-course journey. This culinary masterpiece provides whimsical, charming animations that blend with appealing dishes to showcase the story behind each course in a unique presentation that intrigues and delights.