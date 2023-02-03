NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Palm&Pine is hosting events all through the Carnival season.
- P&P is THE Spot Before or After Krewe du Vieux this Weekend!
- Located on North Rampart, Palm&Pine is the ideal place to stop in for dinner or a cocktail before or after attending the Krewe du Vieux parade on Saturday, Feb. 4. Stop in for TX BBQ Shrimp, Sticky Grilled Rib Tips and their newly released ’70s inspired cocktail, Simple Pleasures, an old fashioned variation served with a lollipop as a “throw” – the perfect way to kick off the parade season!
- Additionally, Palm&Pine’s Late Nite menu and happy hour is available between 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. featuring items such as the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Upper Quarter Pounder and enjoy plenty of beer, shots and cocktail specials.
- Barkus Brunch!
- In the Carnival spirit of Barkus, Palm&Pine will open their space, both inside and outside, to dogs for brunch! Held on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., bring your furry four-legged friends and enjoy a treat for you and your pet! Reservations can be made HERE.
- Boogie Pines: A Lundi Gras Brunch
- The team at Palm&Pine are hosting their annual Lundi Gras Brunch with this year’s theme as Boogie Pines, on Monday, Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The menu will be shared soon, in the meantime, enjoy this teaser: it’s inspired by Sex, Drugs and Disco.
- Bella Blue and Miss Angie Z will provide spectacular entertainment and Roller Girl will be in the building! Tickets are $25 and reservations can be made HERE.
- Mardi Gras hours
- Palm&Pine will be closed on Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 21, and Feb. 22.