NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, invites guests, friends and families from near and far to partake in its annual Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet – a celebration of everything ‘mom’, including a variety of delectable entrees, bottomless mimosas and live entertainment.

Guests can enjoy a plethora of delicious options, like freshly shucked Gulf oysters, Cajun spice jumbo shrimp, personalized egg dishes, prime rib and much more carefully planned and prepared by Executive Chef Jason Schneider and Executive Pastry Chef Amanda Owen. With such a variety of culinary options – including breakfast stations, a carving station and extensive dessert selections – the Mother’s Day brunch caters to all.

“We are delighted that guests choose to spend this beloved holiday with their loved ones here at The Roosevelt Hotel,” said Tod Chambers, The Roosevelt general manager. “Every year, we strive to honor the mother figures in our lives with a delicious meal and a memorable experience for people in our local community, hotel guests and their families.”

Mother’s Day Brunch at The Roosevelt New Orleans is $99 per adult ages 13 and over, $39 for children ages 3-12 and complimentary for ages 2 and under, not including tax and gratuity. The first seating is at 10:30 a.m.

To make a reservation, please call 504-335-3129 or click here.

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet Includes:

SALAD SELECTION

Organic Greens, Baby Spinach and Hearts of Romaine, Shaved Carrots, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Bacon, Toasted Pecans, Croutons, Blue Cheese, and Monterey Jack Creamy Balsamic, Ranch and Citrus Vinaigrette Roasted Spring Vegetable and Pasta Salad Cucumber, Tomato and Feta Salad

ANTIPASTI SELECTION

Roasted and Grilled Vegetable Antipasti Soppresata, Prosciutto de Parma, Spanish Chorizo, Coppa With Grain Mustard, Dijon Mustard Artisan Cheeses with Nuts, Local Honey, Dried Fruit and Guava Paste Sliced Baguette, Artisan Rolls and Flat Bread

SEAFOOD DISPLAY AND OYSTER BAR

Cajun Spice Jumbo Shrimp, Marinated Crab Claws, Freshly Shucked Gulf Oysters, Chilled Marinated Mussels with Tomato Vinaigrette, Seafood Ceviche with Tomato, Jalapeno and Cilantro Cocktail Sauce, Creole Remoulade Sauce, Horseradish, Crackers and Lemons, Smoked Salmon with Capers, Red Onion, Sour Cream, Flat Bread Crisp

CREATE YOUR OWN EGG AND OMELET STATION

Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Bacon, Tasso, Crawfish Tails, Onions, Spinach, Tomatoes, Swiss, Feta & Cheddar Cheeses, Fresh Jalapenos, Smoked Sausage, Free Range Eggs and Egg Whites

BREAKFAST STATIONS

Fresh Cut Separate Bowls of Cantaloupe, Pineapple, Watermelon, Honeydew Melon, Mixed Fresh Berries, Fresh Baked Breakfast Pastries, Mini Muffins, Bagels and Croissants, Whipped Butter Poached Eggs Florentine with Lobster Hollandaise, Red Skin Breakfast Potatoes with Peppers and Onions, Apple wood Smoked Bacon and Pork Sausage Links, Made to Order Belgian Waffles with Whipped Cream, Warm Maple Syrup

CARVED TO ORDER

Pepper Crusted Prime Rib Au Jus with Creamy Horseradish, House Made Pastrami with Braised Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Mini Rolls, Apple Smoked Pork Steam Ship with Honey Mustard

PREPARED TO ORDER

Salt and Pepper Shrimp Bao Buns with Spicy Mayo, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots and Cilantro

HOT SELECTIONS

Crispy Fried Gulf Fish with Tartar Sauce, Simply Steamed Fresh French Beans and Heirloom Carrots, Roasted Garlic Mash Potatoes, Sweet Onion Mac and Cheese

FOR THE KIDS

Chicken Tenders Macaroni and Cheese, Cereal Treat Pops, Cheese Cake Marshmallow Tart

DECADENT DESSERTS BY CHEF AMANDA

Butterscotch Pudding and Toffee Verrine, Passionfruit-Mango Panna Cotta, Mini Peanut Butter Pies, Cookies and Cream Cheesecake, Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Tarts, Assorted Chocolate Dipped Strawberries, Lemon and Lavender Tea Cookies, Assorted French Macarons, Cream Cheese Cinnabon Bread Pudding with a Pecan Caramel Bourbon Sauce, Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes, Mini Banana Cream Pies, Tropical Pineapple Upside Cake

Action Station:

Desserts Prepared to Order

Nutella Crepes Traditional Banana Foster’s Sauce with Vanilla Ice Cream