NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As Carnival kicks into gear on the streets of New Orleans, inside The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, are festive treats, sweet spirits and southern fried chicken fit for every king and queen.

Take a break in The Roosevelt’s beautiful lobby, perfectly Instagramable for the season – illuminated in the Mardi Gras tricolor of purple for justice, green for faith and gold for power.

Starting Friday through Mardi Gras day, Sazerac Bar mixologists will set up pop-up bars in the lobby with grab-and-go champagne and spritzers, king cakes and hand-crafted, sweet spirits sure to become Carnival classics:

The Edible Cocktail. On the parade route, revelers might opt for a mere jello shot. But in our gilded lobby, Chambord and Lemon Drop edible cocktails are just about the prettiest libations you can eat with a spoon.

After a long weekend of pre-Mardi Gras celebration, stop by The Roosevelt’s Fountain Lounge to soak up those spirits with perfectly crisp and juicy fried chicken. This delicious fried chicken is served every Monday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., including Lundi Gras Day.

If you’re not ready for the bacchanal or just want the perfect mid-morning pick-me-up: a personal king cake and a king cake latte are waiting for you at Teddy’s Cafe.

We invite all merrymakers to indulge in the Roosevelt’s Mardi Gras offerings! We’d love your help spreading the word about these festive and tasty treats. Let us know if you need any further info!