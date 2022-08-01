COMING TO OGDEN MUSEUM OF SOUTHERN ART THIS WHITE LINEN NIGHTLEAVING APPALACHIA: THE ART OF GREGORY B. SAUNDERSLeaving Appalachia: The Art of Gregory B. Saunders is the first major museum survey of the artist’s career, bringing forth rarely-seen works from private and public collections to show the depth of breadth of the artist’s practice. This exhibition illustrates a life spent in contemplation of process and place. It is a meditation on personal narrative and regional identity. These works tell the story of an artist who chose art as a way of life, who believes in the power of visual storytelling and who seeks to understand the world around him through drawing. “These works are more than just marks on paper,” he explains. “This is my life laid bare.”