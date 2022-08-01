NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Swing by the O on Fidelity Bank White Linen Night next Saturday, August 6 from 6-10 p.m. to enjoy free museum admission, a cash bar and live music by DJ Heelturn!
While visiting, make sure to check out the opening of our two new exhibitions:
COMING TO OGDEN MUSEUM OF SOUTHERN ART THIS WHITE LINEN NIGHTLOUISIANA CONTEMPORARY,PRESENTED BY THE HELIS FOUNDATIONThis statewide, juried exhibition promotes the contemporary art practices in the state of Louisiana, provides an exhibition space for the exposition of living artists’ work and engages a contemporary audience that recognizes the vibrant visual arts culture of Louisiana and the role of New Orleans as a rising, international art center.This year’s guest juror is Valerie Cassel Oliver, Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
COMING TO OGDEN MUSEUM OF SOUTHERN ART THIS WHITE LINEN NIGHTLEAVING APPALACHIA: THE ART OF GREGORY B. SAUNDERSLeaving Appalachia: The Art of Gregory B. Saunders is the first major museum survey of the artist’s career, bringing forth rarely-seen works from private and public collections to show the depth of breadth of the artist’s practice. This exhibition illustrates a life spent in contemplation of process and place. It is a meditation on personal narrative and regional identity. These works tell the story of an artist who chose art as a way of life, who believes in the power of visual storytelling and who seeks to understand the world around him through drawing. “These works are more than just marks on paper,” he explains. “This is my life laid bare.”
