“Come, for I am drinking stars!”

Dom Pérignon, according to legend, when he first “discovered” Champagne.

Champagne was created accidentally. The wine growers of northern France were attempting to create a wine equal to those from the Burgundy region to the south but they failed due to the colder winters in the Champagne region that caused the fermentation of the wine resting in their cellars to cease. The cold climate preserved the dormant yeast cells, allowing them to resume fermentation in the warmth of spring, which also drove the release of carbon dioxide gas from the wine in the bottles. Some bottles exploded with the release of the gas. Those remaining held a sparkling wine. In 1668, Dom Pérignon, a monk and winemaker, started producing Champagne as we know it today. Soon, Hugh Capet, then King of France, started serving it at the Royal Palace. The Duke of Orléans then introduced it to his rich and illustrious cronies, forever leading to its association with luxury and celebration.

Glassware

“Glassware is a very personal thing. At Bacchanal we feel people should drink bubbles out of whatever feels comfortable to them. Champagne flute, water glass, grandma’s teacup, whatever does the job. It’s a celebration of life, of a special time or of just a moment. We should take more time to celebrate these small moments and it always feels more festive with bubbles.”

What to serve with Champagne

Joaquin Rodas, Founding Chef & Managing Partner at Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits, recommends Grilled Sardines on Toast with Romesco and Pickled Onions. Find it at Bacchanal or for a recipe visit our website.

Champagne vs. Sparkling Wine

“‘Champagne’ means that it was produced in the Champagne region of France,” said Katie Singer, Beverage Director at Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits. “Although there are many sparkling wines made in the same method as Champagne, and some can even mimic Champagne very well, it cannot be called Champagne and must be called “sparkling wine” if it’s from anywhere else.

The Experts

Katie Singer, Beverage Director, and Coryn Caspar, Director of Operations, at Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits, aka The Wine Team. They are currently enjoying Jean Vesselle Saignée Rosé, Stephane Coquillette Cuvee Inflorescence, Bisson Glera, La Divina Lambrusco, and HIld Elbling Sect.

“We have “Bubblyfest” every year (except for the past two) in December and are really excited to be able to bring Grower Sparkling Wines from all over the world to our community,” Caspar said. “We started with just Grower Champagne and then opened it up to any Sparkling wine produced by the same estate or winery where the grapes are grown. This allows us to highlight those smaller producers in different parts of the world that are making beautiful sparkling wine and have multiple options in different price ranges for our guests to try, enjoy and buy for the holidays if they wish. This year’s festival is December 17th.”