Change Makers: HustleHawks

Recently launched in New Orleans, the HustleHawks app encourages university students to perform cleaning, babysitting, tutoring, and more services for local community members. In an innovative twist, customers set the price for their desired service. As the company founders explain, HustleHawks provides an opportunity for students to earn a little extra cash while helping out their community.

- Advertisement -

Gerald Rossen first got the idea for HustleHawks as a school project at his university during freshman year. The original premise was for university students to help one another out with tasks around the campus. After working on this project for the entirety of his freshman year, Rossen decided to make it a real concept. He partnered with his father, Arnold H. Rossen, to bring the HustleHawks app to the world.

As Arnold H. Rossen explained, the concept of allowing the customer to set the price was an interesting innovation. Past companies have used the idea with great success (such as Priceline), so it seemed like a feature that customers would appreciate.

The idea is already catching on. So far, over 300 students have signed up for the app, and they are already completing tasks. As Gerald Rossen explained, many students like the idea of making money on their own time, rather than balancing work and class schedules.

Many of the app’s earliest customer users are mothers who need help with errands or childcare. Seniors who want a little help around the house have also taken to the HustleHawks app.

In practice, the app is simple to use for both students and customers alike. Start by downloading the free HustleHawks app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Next, sign up as either a customer or a student. In the app’s lingo, customers are Hawks, while students who perform the jobs are Hustlers. Hawks can then select a task from the list or create an original one.

Some of the services that HustleHawks customers can request include cleaning, tutoring, babysitting, yard work, moving and meal prep. You can also sign up for senior care, as well as enlist the help of an exercise buddy. In addition to individuals, businesses can post for help with tasks as well (such as moving to a new location).

After selecting the task, set a time and price. You can then choose a specific Hustler from the list of available ones. In addition, there are no extra fees involved, just the agreed-upon asking price.

Although they are not from the area, Gerald and Arnold H. Rossen deliberately chose New Orleans as the starting grounds for HustleHawks.

“When we looked at all the website traffic, most of it was from the South. When the app was getting ready, Hurricane Ida hit,” said Arnold H. Rossen. The HustleHawks team knew that people all over the city would need help with recovery efforts, so they launched the app here to connect customers with eager-to-help college students. The Rossens, who appreciate New Orleans’ food and people, wanted to give back and contribute to storm recovery.

Right now, HustleHawks is primarily focused on operating in New Orleans. In time, however, they plan to expand into Baton Rouge, with eventual plans to operate in additional areas.

In addition to getting tasks completed, the Rossens also see the HustleHawks app as a way to help form connections around New Orleans. One of their major goals is to help build community in the wake of pandemic-induced isolation.

As the Rossens explained, students from different colleges and universities do not always interact with one another or the community at large. With the app, they are trying to provide services and inspire more interaction between students and the rest of the city. In addition, students from different universities can form bonds with one another as part of the larger HustleHawks team.

Ideally, the students will earn more money to spend on local restaurants and other businesses, helping the New Orleans economy as well.

hustlehawks.com

facebook.com/HustleHawks

twitter.com/hustlehawks

instagram.com/hustlehawksapp

GET INVOLVED

HustleHawks needs more exposure in the community. The team invites new customers to post jobs, whether they need help with meal prep, lawn care, or similar tasks. New Orleanians are welcome to download the app and give it a try.

Download the App: hustlehawks.page.link/cfAw