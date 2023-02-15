NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As Carnival kicks into gear on the streets of New Orleans, inside The Roosevelt New Orleans, A...

In the era when people will do anything and everything to be noticed, Rihanna’s half time show last Sunday was the perfect antidote. No fancy dance moves or crazy props, just the hits and a deep, commanding stare into the camera. The fact that she is expecting her second child in less than two years and has 100 million people watching her, was a mere afterthought. She was there for herself. To honor the work she’s put in over 18 years to get on that stage. It was pure, unapologetic confidence in who and where she is in life.

The icing on Rihanna’s confidence cake was her monochromatic red ensemble. The color choice seemed deliberate, as it historically represents courage, vigor and love. Her outfit was bold, and you may not have even liked the overall look, but SHE did, and she fully committed. Her bright Alaïa puffer jacket and cherry red Loewe jumpsuit commanded the eye just like her mesmerizing stares into the crowd. The crimson bustier atop her jumpsuit invoked a Greco-Roman bust, hugging her body like a superhero’s chest plate. Simultaneously strong and feminine.

Ultimately, what made the performance memorable was Rihanna’s display of confidence. A moving, real-time model of everything a modern woman can be.

If you are looking to add a bit of color confidence to your wardrobe, here are a few local pieces to get you started!

Clockwise:

Dickey Jacket, Febe Clothing

Bene/Alexa Pulitzer Belt, Febe Clothing

Illesteva Sunglasses, Pilot/Powell

Sneaker, Saks Fifth Avenue

Dome Ring, Lee Michael’s

Clockwise:

Belt, Angelique

Loewe Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue

Heels, Macy’s

Silk and Metal Brooch, Saks Fifth Avenue

Clockwise:

Bene Handbag, Angelique

Ruffle Gown, Saks Fifth Avenue

Ruby & Diamond Tennis Bracelet, Friend & Co

Ring, Saks Fifth Avenue

Suede Sandals, Joseph