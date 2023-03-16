NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans and Chef Donald Link welcome Amanda Shaw back to the Chemin à la Mer dining room beginning Saturday, March 18, for an “Afternoons with Amanda” series. The energetic fiddle player will perform five consecutive Saturdays from 12 – 3 pm.

“We love having Amanda entertain our guests and liven up our Saturdays,” said Chef Link. “Her high energy and charismatic personality get everyone in the spirit. She is the epitome of Cajun culture and charm.”

With stunning views of the Mississippi River, Chemin à la Mer’s Louisiana and French-inspired menu pays tribute to the bounty of the Gulf Coast with fresh local seafood, its Grand Oyster Bar and seasonal dishes. The revolving menu features French-inspired dishes such as Moules Frites and Croque Monsieur. Additionally, the Grand Oyster Bar offers a new selection of oysters from every coast daily.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the Four Seasons Hotel for a second straight year to offer Chemin à la Mer guests an unforgettable experience,” said Shaw. “Chemin à la Mer authentically embodies the unique flavor that makes Louisiana so special and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Amanda Shaw’s passion for her culture is evident in the diverse blend of music she creates with every note. The talented artist continues to break barriers in the music scene by pushing creative limits with new music and innovative projects including her recently released rendition of Louisiana Saturday Night in collaboration with New Orleans bounce artist, Choppa. With regular appearances at iconic events like French Quarter Festival, Jazz Fest, and others, the locally raised musician has carved out her place in Cajun culture by becoming one of the most recognizable brands in Louisiana music. The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame inductee gives her fans a superior way to experience Louisiana-rooted, world-class music. Her impressive music accolades also include six critically acclaimed EPs.

Chemin à la Mer is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Reservations are available on OpenTable, by phone at 504-434-5898, and by email at cheminalamer.neworleans@fourseasons.com. Follow along on Instagram @CheminalaMer and @FSHotelNewOrleans.