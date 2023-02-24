Chic Stationary for a New Orleans Wedding

A lovely hand-drawn custom wedding suite printed on Lionheart Prints’ almost century old letterpress. The envelope liner features a custom watercolor illustration of the venue, Race + Religious. By Lionheart Prints, lionheartprints.com.

Festive custom illustrations and watercolor showcasing the Mississippi River, the happy couple and their pets and iconic local landmarks, hand lettering printed on 100% recycled cotton blend papers. By WalkingMan Studios, walkingmanstudios.com.

Arzberger White stock mixes both a delicate engraved gold border and fine charcoal letterpress printing, adorned with a custom sketch of Saint Louis Cathedral. To complete the suite, a bright Sungold envelope liner is added, along with a modern take of a reception card finished with the couple’s wedding website information. By Gem Printing, gemprinting.com.

This stunning invitation, welcome party and reply insert were letterpress printed on Mist stock in gold ink, featuring a rendering of Columns Hotel, paired with Stone Grey envelopes lined with a vintage river scene. By Scriptura, scriptura.com.