Chic Stationary for a New Orleans Wedding

A lovely hand-drawn custom wedding suite printed on Lionheart Prints’ almost century old letterpress. The envelope liner features a custom watercolor illustration of the venue, Race + Religious. By Lionheart Prints, lionheartprints.com.

Chic Stationary for a New Orleans Wedding

Festive custom illustrations and watercolor showcasing the Mississippi River, the happy couple and their pets and iconic local landmarks, hand lettering printed on 100% recycled cotton blend papers. By WalkingMan Studios, walkingmanstudios.com.

Chic Stationary for a New Orleans Wedding
- Advertisement -

Arzberger White stock mixes both a delicate engraved gold border and fine charcoal letterpress printing, adorned with a custom sketch of Saint Louis Cathedral. To complete the suite, a bright Sungold envelope liner is added, along with a modern take of a reception card finished with the couple’s wedding website information. By Gem Printing, gemprinting.com.

Chic Stationary for a New Orleans Wedding

This stunning invitation, welcome party and reply insert were letterpress printed on Mist stock in gold ink, featuring a rendering of Columns Hotel, paired with Stone Grey envelopes lined with a vintage river scene. By Scriptura, scriptura.com.