Children’s Hospital ranked World’s Best Specialized Hospital for Pediatrics

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Children’s Hospital New Orleans is the only children’s hospital in Louisiana and the Gulf South to be ranked among the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for Pediatrics by Newsweek for the third year in a row. The ranking program features the top 200 hospitals for pediatrics worldwide, and Children’s Hospital New Orleans ranked #60 in the world, and #32 in the United States for the 2024 rankings, which were published last month. Additionally, Children’s Hospital New Orleans has been deemed a ‘3 Year Champion’ of Newsweek’s rankings programs, being recognized consecutively since the recognition was first published in 2021.

“It is an honor to be part of Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for Pediatrics ranking program, and to see our team’s hard work realized,” said Children’s Hospital New Orleans President and CEO, Lucio A. Fragoso. “This is a truly extraordinary accomplishment that reflects our ongoing commitment to provide the best possible care for kids right here in Louisiana.”

Each year, Newsweek’s ranking methodology becomes more detailed and rigorous, continuing to raise the standard of what comprises The World’s Best Specialized Hospitals, and this year was no exception. Newsweek, working with the research firm Statista, invited tens of thousands of healthcare providers, workers and hospital leaders from over 20 countries to provide primary and secondary recommendations via an online survey on Newsweek.com. A global board of renowned medical experts then reviewed and validated the results. The rankings are compiled by Newsweek to help patients and their families know which hospitals have the most accomplished physicians, diagnosticians and advanced technology to offer the highest level of care.

Additionally, for the first time, Newsweek has introduced new rankings for ‘America’s Best Children’s Hospitals’ in seven specialties, and Children’s Hospital New Orleans is proud to have one specialty ranked in the Top 25, and three others ranked in the Top 40. The hospital’s Oncology Program ranked #23 in the U.S., followed by Pulmonology at #31, Neonatology at #34 and Endocrinology at #39.

“Our teams have worked incredibly hard to earn this well-deserved national recognition,” said Mark W. Kline, MD, Physician-in-Chief and Chief Medical Officer for Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “The Newsweek rankings reflect our ongoing commitment to provide the highest level of care for children across our region. Our hope is that no child has to leave the state for the expert, lifesaving care that he or she needs, and I am incredibly proud to stand alongside our team of pediatric experts in delivering the highest level of care for more children than ever before.”

The Newsweek ‘America’s Best Children’s Hospitals’ rankings are based on survey results from more than 2,000 healthcare professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about pediatric care, along with results from patient satisfaction surveys and publicly reported hospital quality metrics relevant to pediatric care. The program aims to provide information and insights to help its readers find the best children’s hospitals nationwide.

To learn more about Children’s Hospital New Orleans visit chnola.org.